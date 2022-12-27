Hawks down two starters vs. fast-tempo Pacers; De’Andre Hunter ruled out

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Hawks already had ruled out one of their starters ahead of Tuesday’s game at the Pacers. Then the team announced that De’Andre Hunter would miss the action, too.
The team listed Hunter as questionable for the game with a left ankle sprain Monday, and the 24-year-old forward was present at the team’s shootaround Tuesday morning. But Hawks coach Nate McMillan said that Hunter would be out for the game in his pregame media availability.
The Hawks entered Friday’s game with their healthiest roster of the season before Hunter exited midway through the second quarter with an ankle injury. The team said he was questionable to return, but he finished the game.
When asked if adrenaline contributed to Hunter’s ability to finish the game, McMillan said that can happen and added that not allowing the ankle to rest could lead to further swelling. But McMillan said he was grateful that Hunter was able to return to Friday’s game.
“It was good that he did come back,” McMillan said. “He really helped us. Even though he really couldn’t put a lot of pressure (on the ankle), he was abIe to finish the game. And that made a difference. He was the guy that was guarding Bogey (Bojan Bogdanovic), and came back ... and just did a good job for us. So, we ended up losing both of those guys in that situation. But again, it’s another opportunity for some other guys.”
Hunter already has missed five games this season with a hamstring strain. He has provided the team with a strong defensive presence on the perimeter.
With two starters out of the rotation, the Hawks will have to make a couple of adjustments that will trickle down to the rest of the lineup.
Onyeka Okongwu likely will start in place of Clint Capela, who the team ruled out with a right calf strain Monday. McMillan added that he likely will use a mix of John Collins and Frank Kaminsky in the backup-center minutes.
Bogdan Bogdanovic could make his third start of the season in the place of Hunter.
The Hawks and Pacers tip off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
About the Author