Hawks down two starters vs. fast-tempo Pacers; De’Andre Hunter ruled out

Hunter already has missed five games this season with a hamstring strain. He has provided the team with a strong defensive presence on the perimeter.

With two starters out of the rotation, the Hawks will have to make a couple of adjustments that will trickle down to the rest of the lineup.

Onyeka Okongwu likely will start in place of Clint Capela, who the team ruled out with a right calf strain Monday. McMillan added that he likely will use a mix of John Collins and Frank Kaminsky in the backup-center minutes.

Bogdan Bogdanovic could make his third start of the season in the place of Hunter.

The Hawks and Pacers tip off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.