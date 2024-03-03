Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Dejounte Murray not pleased with Saturday’s technical foul

Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe (20) and Cameron Johnson (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe (20) and Cameron Johnson (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By
2 minutes ago

NEW YORK -- Hawks guard Dejounte Murray shared his frustration with receiving a technical foul on Saturday afternoon.

NBA players don’t like receiving a technical foul from officials during a game, especially when the technical foul comes during a time out and when a player seemingly ignores the official.

With 4:16 to play in the Hawks 114-102 loss to the Nets at the Barclays Center, NBA official Tony Brothers approached Murray during a Hawks timeout. He tried to engage in a discussion with Murray, but the Hawks guard declined to participate and opted to pay attention to what was happening in the team’s huddle.

When Murray made a small gesture to wave Brothers off to acknowledge he did not want to talk, and Brothers assessed him a technical foul as he walked away.

The Hawks broadcast does not show what happened before Brothers walked over to Murray, but it showed teammates Trae Young and Wesley Matthews protesting what occurred.

When Murray returned to the court following after the timeout, he could be seen on the broadcast saying, “I didn’t do nothing to you,” as well as asking Brothers what he did that warranted the technical. He also motioned that he rolled the ball to Brothers and didn’t throw it. He asked if rolling the ball was what began the incident.

It is Murray’s first technical foul of the season. The NBA has rescinded technical fouls in the past following reviews.

Each technical foul carries a fine, with the first five costing players $2,000. It increases $1,000 after every five thereafter. Once a player receives 16 technical fouls in a season, they receive a $5,000 fine, as well as a one-game suspension.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

GBI: Teen shot by Cobb officer after fighting inside Six Flags on opening day20m ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Gridlock Guy: Tailgating belongs on the racetrack, not the highway
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

It’s qualifying week in Georgia: Here’s how it will shape the 2024 election.
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

‘A Different World’ cast visits Atlanta University Center during HBCU tour
19h ago
The Latest

Hawks’ offense falls stagnant as team loses second consecutive game to Nets
17h ago
Hawks look to contest shots, attack Nets defense in rematch at Brooklyn
Hawks’ Trent Forrest sees the work pay off with his two-way contract converted
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals