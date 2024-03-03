Hawks Dejounte Murray not pleased with Saturday’s technical foul

When Murray made a small gesture to wave Brothers off to acknowledge he did not want to talk, and Brothers assessed him a technical foul as he walked away.

Getting A Tech Because There Was Nothing To Talk About Is UNBELIEVABLE!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/3sJLKtaU8h — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) March 3, 2024

The Hawks broadcast does not show what happened before Brothers walked over to Murray, but it showed teammates Trae Young and Wesley Matthews protesting what occurred.

When Murray returned to the court following after the timeout, he could be seen on the broadcast saying, “I didn’t do nothing to you,” as well as asking Brothers what he did that warranted the technical. He also motioned that he rolled the ball to Brothers and didn’t throw it. He asked if rolling the ball was what began the incident.

It is Murray’s first technical foul of the season. The NBA has rescinded technical fouls in the past following reviews.

Each technical foul carries a fine, with the first five costing players $2,000. It increases $1,000 after every five thereafter. Once a player receives 16 technical fouls in a season, they receive a $5,000 fine, as well as a one-game suspension.