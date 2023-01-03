ajc logo
Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter to return to rotation vs. Warriors

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO — The Hawks will see the return of De’Andre Hunter on Monday night when they face the Warriors.

The Hawks forward has missed the last three games with a left ankle sprain after an injury in the second quarter of the team’s matchup against the Pistons on Dec. 23. While Hunter finished that game, the swelling that followed kept him out of the team’s most recent matchups.

This season, Hunter has averaged 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 44.8% of his shots overall and 35.4% of his attempts from 3-point range. He and Dejounte Murray have been tasked with helping to establish the team’s tempo on defense.

In his absence, the Hawks went 0-3, with the team struggling to secure the perimeter.

Now the Hawks just await the return of center Clint Capela, who has missed six of the team’s last seven games. The Hawks ruled the big man out of Monday’s game on Sunday as he continues to rehab.

During his pregame media availability, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Capela has made improvements every day.

McMillan did not say when Capela would return, though.

The Hawks and Warriors tip off at 10 p.m. Monday at the Chase Center.

