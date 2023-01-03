Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter to return to rotation vs. Warriors

The Hawks forward has missed the last three games with a left ankle sprain after an injury in the second quarter of the team’s matchup against the Pistons on Dec. 23. While Hunter finished that game, the swelling that followed kept him out of the team’s most recent matchups.

This season, Hunter has averaged 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 44.8% of his shots overall and 35.4% of his attempts from 3-point range. He and Dejounte Murray have been tasked with helping to establish the team’s tempo on defense.