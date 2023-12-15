Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter to miss third consecutive game

TORONTO — The Hawks will be without De’Andre Hunter for Friday night’s game against the Raptors. The Hawks forward now has missed three consecutive games as the team navigates with starters bouncing in and out of the lineup.

Hunter, who has experienced soreness in his right quad, has not played since the team’s matchup against the 76ers on Dec. 8, when he scored 24 points on 9-of-18 overall shooting, while knocking down four 3-point shots.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

The team has used a mixture of Garrison Mathews and Wesley Matthews to start at small forward in Hunter’s absence.