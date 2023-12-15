Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter to miss third consecutive game

Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter, left, shoots against Philadelphia 76ers' Paul Reed during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter, left, shoots against Philadelphia 76ers' Paul Reed during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By
54 minutes ago

TORONTO — The Hawks will be without De’Andre Hunter for Friday night’s game against the Raptors. The Hawks forward now has missed three consecutive games as the team navigates with starters bouncing in and out of the lineup.

Hunter, who has experienced soreness in his right quad, has not played since the team’s matchup against the 76ers on Dec. 8, when he scored 24 points on 9-of-18 overall shooting, while knocking down four 3-point shots.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

The team has used a mixture of Garrison Mathews and Wesley Matthews to start at small forward in Hunter’s absence.

But with Hunter out for multiple games and the team already missing Jalen Johnson, the Hawks’ lack of size in the front court is further exacerbated.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top