Hawks ‘couldn’t make a play’ and drop Game 4, face elimination

“They were on the rim a lot,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “We started scoring the ball more, but we weren’t able to get us stops. They were quicker, some loose balls. We just couldn’t make a play it felt like on the defensive end.”

2. The Hawks opened their last game aggressively and kept themselves within striking distance early. But on Sunday, they came out slow despite a 3-pointer from De’Andre Hunter to open the game. The Hawks ended up missing their next three shots before Young (35 points, 15 assists) found Dejounte Murray (23 points, nine rebounds, six assists) for a 3-pointer to stop a Celtics’ 9-0 run.

The Hawks ended up making just nine of their 26 attempts in the first quarter. The Celtics jumped on those early mistakes to get out to a 10-point lead, 35-25, by the end of the frame.

3. The Hawks have needed big performances from everyone in this series. With the Celtics posing such a threat from across the floor, Hunter’s energy has been maxed out on the defensive end slowing the Tatum and Brown down.

But on Sunday, Hunter clicked on both ends of the floor and powered the Hawks through the much of the game, leading the team through the first three quarters.

Hunter has struggled to find his spots in the series but has worked with Snyder over the course of recent team’s practices. The two have gone over film one-on-one this week and Hunter came into the matchup with an aggressive mindset. He scored 27 points Sunday after averaging 13.3 points per game in the previous three games in the series.

“Just like footwork things,” Hunter said of working with Snyder. “He’s always encouraging me to shoot, no matter how many I miss. That’s the biggest thing.”

4. With the Game 4 loss, the Hawks have backed themselves into a “win or go home” position. The Hawks head to unfriendly territory at TD Garden, where they struggled to find their footing in the first two games of the series.

“We got to play well for 48 minutes against this team,” Snyder said. “And that’s harder on the road. But that’s a challenge and it’s one we have to embrace because that’s what it’s gonna take.”

5. The Hawks may be in danger of missing Murray for Game 5 after he bumped an official and got in his face at the end of the game. On his way to the locker room, Murray walked up to official Gediminas Petraitas, put his chest to his shoulder and said something to him.

As Murray walked away, he then pointed at something else, with teammates and team security pulling him away from the fracas.

In the past, the NBA has suspended players for making contact with officials during the game. Since the incident occurred after the final buzzer, the league could just issue a hefty fine.

During the game, Tatum bumped into Petraitas after drawing a foul that was eventually deemed a Flagrant-1 on Young. Tatum could also receive a fine for making contact with an official.

Stat to Know

Trae Young recorded his ninth playoff career point/assist double-double, the second-most such double-doubles in Atlanta playoff history.

Quotable

“It’s win or go home for us from here on out. So if we can’t come to play now, I don’t think we ever will.” De’Andre Hunter on how they match the Celtics’ intensity in Game 5.

Up Next

The Hawks head to Boston in a win or go home Game 5 against the Celtics on Tuesday.