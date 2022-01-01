Hawks coach Nate McMillan enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

*Luwawu-Cabarrot has been out since Dec. 22 and missed six games.

*Cooper has been out since Dec. 23 and missed five games.

*Huerter has been out since Dec. 23 and missed five games.

*Okongwu has been out since Dec. 24 and missed four games.

*Wright has been out since Dec. 27 and missed three games.

Trae Young, Clint Capela and Lou Williams all recently returned from the protocols after missing several games.

The Hawks continue a six-game trip at the Trail Blazers. As of now, assistant coach Joe Prunty is scheduled to take over for McMillan, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hawks are down three assistants as well, including Chris Jent and Matt Hill on the bench. It is still to be determined which returning players will be available Monday coming off the lengthy absences. The Hawks traveled to Portland on Saturday.

Currently, the Hawks roster stands at 24 players, with five players remaining in the protocols - John Collins, Jalen Johnson, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng and Malik Ellison (10-day player). DeAndre Hunter and Solomon Hill are out with long-term injuries. Cam Reddish left Friday’s game with an ankle injury. Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill were not signed to second 10-day contracts, which expired Friday. Both signed 10-day deals Dec. 22. Hill entered the protocols Friday.

The Hawks are 2-4 since Young entered the protocols Dec. 18 to start the run of COVID-related issues.

KEEPING TRACK

The Hawks currently have a roster of 24 players with five players currently in health and safety protocols. DeAndre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring) are injured. Here is the list of Hawks transactions since Trae Young went into the protocols on Dec. 18, the day before a home game with the Cavaliers was postponed.

Dec. 18 – Trae Young placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 21 – Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 22 – Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 22 –Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill signed to 10-day contracts (Expire Dec. 31)

Dec. 23 – Kevin Huerter and Sharife Cooper placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 23 – Wes Iwundu signed to a 10-day contract (Expire Jan. 1)

Dec. 24 – Onekya Okongwu and Wes Iwundu placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 25 – Clint Capela removed from health and safety protocols

Dec. 25 – Cat Barber and Malik Ellison signed to 10-day contracts (Expire Jan. 3)

Dec. 26 – John Collins and Jalen Johnson placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 27 - Delon Wright placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 27 - Chaundee Brown signed to 10-day contract

Dec. 27 - Trae Young removed from health and safety protocols

Dec. 28 - Justin Tillman signed to 10-day contract (Expire Jan. 6)

Dec. 28 - Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng and Malik Ellison placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 29 - Cam Oliver and Chris Clemons signed to 10-day contracts

Dec. 30 – Lou Williams removed from health and safety protocols

Dec. 31 – Malcolm Hill placed in health and safety protocols

Jan. 1 – Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill not signed to second 10-day contracts

Jan. 1 – Coach Nate McMillan placed in health and safety protocols.

Jan. 1 - Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright removed from health and safety protocols