Hawks aim to turn up scrappiness ahead of first road trip

On Wednesday and Friday, the Hawks will face another scrappy team in the Pistons. Though the Pistons have not had the hottest of starts to their season, they will bring plenty of competition this week.

The Pistons also have given the Hawks plenty of trouble in their past two meetings. The Hawks lost to the Pistons in overtime 113-110 on March 7 and 122-101 two weeks later.

So, McMillan has challenged his team to play 48 minutes of scrappy basketball.

“(We) make the adjustments, if you’re in practice, with understanding the urgency that you have to play with on both ends of the floor,” McMillan said. “You know, we’re not going to be the biggest team, probably not going to be the fastest team, but we can be the team that scrapped the hardest.”

The Hawks also will look to make scrappiness a part of their identity this season. Part of that includes someone stepping up to help rein in the team when the players start to disconnect on the court.

McMillan said he still is looking for someone on the team to emerge as that type of leader.

“(I) gotta find that guy,” McMillan said. “You know, and that’s part of this group playing together and, you know, being in situations like that, where that guy, that voice comes out and talk about what we need to do out on the floor.”

Injury note

Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic could completely miss the Hawks’ first trip of the season. Bogdanovic remains limited to shooting and light drills.