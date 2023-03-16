Hawks add two assistants to coaching staff

Watkinson played baseball at North Carolina State and graduated with a pre-medicine degree. He then earned a master’s degree in exercise science from Indiana and served as the school’s strength-and-conditioning coach from 2006-10. Along with his tenure at Indiana and Missouri, he worked at Clemson, Charlotte and the College of Charleston. He also owned and operated Wat Training, where he worked with NBA players on conditioning and basketball-development skills.

Klei left the Jazz last year and most recently worked as an assistant coach/director of player development for Olimpia Milano in Italy. With the Jazz, he served as a video analyst from 2016-20, earning a promotion to head video coordinator in 2019. He then became a coaching associate for the Jazz in 2020.

“They don’t really talk too much yet,” Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter said Thursday of the two new faces. “You know, Steve talks a little bit more than Jeff. I worked with Jeff this morning just on, like, footwork, things like that. But, you know, Steve really only talks every, every now and then. He doesn’t really say much right now.”

The team still retains the coaching staff that served under former coach Nate McMillan. Snyder has spoken highly of them as he acclimates to the team. Many of them still have at least one year remaining on their contracts.

The new Hawks coach has maintained that his focus remains on getting to know the team. He has not indicated what direction he plans to go with the coaching staff next season.