Girls learn hoops skills from Globetrotters player at Hawks Basketball Academy

About 70 girls participated Saturday at a basketball clinic that featured Harlem Globetrotters player “Mighty” Mia Hopkins and was hosted by the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy.
“We celebrate Women’s History Month by empowering young girls to learn, develop and compete during our Lady Ballers Clinic,” Jon Babul, the Hawks’ vice president of basketball development, said in a news release. “We are grateful to have Mighty from the Harlem Globetrotters share her amazing story and inspire these young athletes by providing a big picture of the different avenues of opportunity basketball can provide.”
The event was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center.
The Lady Ballers program aims to support youth basketball participation and improve the overall youth basketball experience for girls, the Hawks said in the release.
Hopkins coached the girls through drills and competitions. She also spoke about her journey with basketball, different career opportunities in basketball and other insights to empower the girls through the sport.
“My personal mission statement has always been to believe in yourself first, and that with perseverance and hard work, anything is possible – and that’s the exact message I shared with the young women here (Saturday),” Hopkins said in the release.
The Hawks began their Lady Ballers program in 2017. For more information on the program, visit Hawks.com/LadyBallers. To learn more about camp opportunities and other youth basketball programs with the Hawks, visit HawksBasketballAcademy.com.
The Globetrotters are traveling on their Spread Game Tour, which has a stop April 3 at State Farm Arena. Click here if you would like to purchase tickets.