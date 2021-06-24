From Miller to Young - one villain to another - not everyone wears white hat

It already has been quite a successful run, as the Hawks have advanced to the Eastern Conference final. Just as they did in previous rounds against the Knicks and 76ers, the Hawks won Game 1 on the road. Nothing fuels animosity more than having home-court advantage stolen from the jump - and then being told about it.

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller knows a thing or two about playing the role of villain. The Pacers star had epic battles with the Knicks during his playing days. Just ask Knicks superfan Spike Lee.

“Not everyone is going to be able to wear the white hat and be cheered and adored in foreign buildings,” Miller, who is serving as an analyst for TNT for the Eastern Conference playoffs, said in response to a question from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Michael Jordan was adored everywhere he went, not only at home but on the road. He was the best player. I embraced and I loved wearing the black hat. It kind of looks like Trae enjoys being on the road, performing at the highest stakes and quieting crowds.

“I think it’s all a mindset. I think he’s accepting that he’s not the beloved player. Certainly, at home he is. But his skill set is so good, and he’s so talented, I think the reason people boo and jeer is they respect his game. I hope he feels that way.

The Hawks defeated the Knicks in the opening round, 4-1, and among the wins were the opening and closing games at Madison Square Garden. Young averaged 32.7 points and 8.7 assists in the three games in New York.

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to the crowd after making a three point shot against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/AP) Credit: Wendell Cruz Credit: Wendell Cruz

The Hawks defeated the top-seeded Sixers in the semifinal, 4-3, and among those wins were the opening and closing games at Wells Fargo Center. Young averaged 29 points and 9.5 assists in the four games in Philadelphia.

The Hawks defeated the Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the final Wednesday. Young had 48 points and 11 assists in Milwaukee.

“He’s only 22 years old,” Miller said. “He has a lifetime of a career left. But I hope he understands the reason they are saying and doing these things is that they really respect his game. I think he’ll appreciate it the older he gets. It’s been a joy to watch.”

For the playoffs, the Hawks are 9-4 with six road wins. Young is averaging 30.5 points and 10.5 assists overall. It really stings when Young delivers one big shot after another.

Miller said there is no extra pressure when it comes to being the disdain fixation of the opposing crowd.

“I don’t think it’s a burden each night you take the floor, you’ve got to be this particular person,” Miller said. “You just go out and play and let the chips fall where they may.”

Right now, the chips for Trae Young and the Hawks are on the table. They are all in.