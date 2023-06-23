X

Former Kell star Scoot Henderson picked third in NBA draft

Atlanta Hawks
Updated 14 minutes ago

Former Kell basketball star Scoot Henderson stood out again at the NBA draft Thursday night.

First, the 19-year-old guard was picked third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, then Henderson strolled to the stage sporting a black coat bedazzled with rhinestones.

Henderson led Kell High School to the Class 6A championship game in 2021 and bypassed his senior season and college basketball to head to the NBA’s G League on a two-year deal worth a reported $1 million. The deal made him the youngest player ever in the G League.

He was Georgia’s consensus No. 1 prospect among juniors and the No. 12 player nationally, according to 247Sports. He averaged 24.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 2021 and was the AJC’s Class 6A player of the year.

Henderson, who is 6-foot-2 and has been compared to Russell Westbrook, spent two years with the G League Ignite after high school.

Last season with the Ignite, he averaged 17.6 points and team-high 6.5 assists. He also brings defense — something the Blazers sorely needed.

Asked what Portland is getting, Henderson said: “Somebody that’s going to come in and attack the basket every single time, put pressure on the defense and play both sides of the floor. And a winner.”

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the NBA draft

The selection complicates things a bit for the Blazers, who already have an All-Star guard in Damian Lillard.

Known for his tenacity on the court, Henderson could be packaged in a trade if Portland pursues a high-profile veteran to join Lillard. Or, he could replace Lillard if the Blazers decided to rebuild. He could even pair with Lillard in Portland’s backcourt.

“I’m young but I’ve got a mature mindset, and that’s to work and that’s to come in and work and make a real impact, not just on the basketball side but in the community,” Henderson said after his name was announced.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Henderson’s full name is Sterling Jewell Henderson. He earned the nickname Scoot when he was a toddler and used to scoot around on the floor. He’s from a basketball family, too. Younger sister, Crystal “Moochie” Henderson, is headed to Georgia State.

The Blazers missed the playoffs this season for the second straight year, finishing 33-49 and in 13th in the Western Conference. That was despite the best efforts of Lillard, who averaged a career-high 32.2 points a game, third-best in the league. But in the end, Portland was plagued by inopportune injuries and inconsistent play.

The season wasn’t without some high points — namely Lillard’s 71-point game. He set the franchise and career record in a late February game against the Houston Rockets. He also finished the game with 13 3-pointers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GBI director returning to post as Cobb County public safety director4h ago

Credit: Larkin House

Reading book to class apparently gets Cobb teacher in trouble amid Ga. law
1h ago

Credit: GBI

GBI: Armed man shot by trooper following attempted traffic stop in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Cause for concern: Ga. must re-evaluate all 2.8 million Medicaid recipients
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Cause for concern: Ga. must re-evaluate all 2.8 million Medicaid recipients
5h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks pick guard Kobe Bufkin in first round of NBA draft
48m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hawks pick guard Kobe Bufkin in first round of NBA draft
48m ago
How to follow AJC coverage of the NBA Draft
8h ago
Hawks weighing team ‘DNA’ with draft prospects
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to follow AJC coverage of the NBA Draft
8h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Art of the Brick, Paranormal Cirque III...
11h ago
Jesse Chavez is an unlikely and irresistible All-Star candidate
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top