Former Hawk Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, a former Hawks first-round draft pick, died at age 31 after being shot early Monday morning in Florida, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, a man in his 30s as shot during an incident at 1:37 a.m. The man, later identifed as Payne, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The statement also says the shooter was identified as Lawrence Dority, who has been arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder and transported to the Orange County Jail.
Payne, a 6-foot-10 forward/center, was the 15th overall selection by the Hawks in the 2014 NBA draft out of Michigan State. He appeared in three games with the Hawks as a rookie. He made his NBA debut on Dec. 26, 2014 against the Bucks with two points and three rebounds in 13 minutes. Later that season, Payne was traded to the Timberwolves in exchange for a protected future first-round pick on February 10, 2015.
Payne appeared in 107 career NBA games in four seasons with the Hawks, Timberwolves and Magic. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He also played games in the G League and overseas, including in Greece, Lithuania and Qatar, including this year.
Payne dealt with a foot injury early in his tenure with the Hawks and was stuck in a rotation behind Al Horford, Pero Antic, Mike Muscala and Elton Brand.
In four seasons at Michigan State, 2010-14, Payne appeared in 138 games and averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. As a senior, he averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds.
