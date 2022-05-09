ajc logo
X

Former Hawk Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Hawks first-round pick Adreian Payne has appeared in 10 NBA Development League games. BRANT SANDERLIN /BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM .

caption arrowCaption
Hawks first-round pick Adreian Payne has appeared in 10 NBA Development League games. BRANT SANDERLIN /BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM .

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Adreian Payne, a former Hawks first-round draft pick, died at age 31 after being shot early Monday morning in Florida, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, a man in his 30s as shot during an incident at 1:37 a.m. The man, later identifed as Payne, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The statement also says the shooter was identified as Lawrence Dority, who has been arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder and transported to the Orange County Jail.

Payne, a 6-foot-10 forward/center, was the 15th overall selection by the Hawks in the 2014 NBA draft out of Michigan State. He appeared in three games with the Hawks as a rookie. He made his NBA debut on Dec. 26, 2014 against the Bucks with two points and three rebounds in 13 minutes. Later that season, Payne was traded to the Timberwolves in exchange for a protected future first-round pick on February 10, 2015.

Payne appeared in 107 career NBA games in four seasons with the Hawks, Timberwolves and Magic. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He also played games in the G League and overseas, including in Greece, Lithuania and Qatar, including this year.

Payne dealt with a foot injury early in his tenure with the Hawks and was stuck in a rotation behind Al Horford, Pero Antic, Mike Muscala and Elton Brand.

In four seasons at Michigan State, 2010-14, Payne appeared in 138 games and averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. As a senior, he averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
AJC Hawks Report podcast: What happened to the Hawks in 2022, part II
9h ago
Hawks’ Bogdanovic sixth in NBA Sixth Man of Year voting
AJC Hawks Report podcast: What happened to the Hawks in 2022, part I
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top