Foot soreness limits Hawks rookie AJ Griffin at Summer League

The 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft has been nursing foot soreness over the last three days that forced the Hawks to hold him out of Saturday’s Summer League debut (a 72-66 loss to Utah) as well as two practices.

According to a person familiar to the situation, there was not a moment of injury but Griffin began feeling some foot discomfort ahead of Thursday’s practice. So, the team decided against his participation as a precautionary measure.