Foot soreness limits Hawks rookie AJ Griffin at Summer League

Hawks rookie wing AJ Griffin has not had the easiest start to his NBA career.
The 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft has been nursing foot soreness over the last three days that forced the Hawks to hold him out of Saturday’s Summer League debut (a 72-66 loss to Utah) as well as two practices.
According to a person familiar to the situation, there was not a moment of injury but Griffin began feeling some foot discomfort ahead of Thursday’s practice. So, the team decided against his participation as a precautionary measure.
The 6-6, 215 pound rookie is now day-to-day but the Hawks hope he wiill make his Summer League debut before the end of the tournament.
“He’s anxious,” Hawks Summer League coach, Nick Van Exel said. “He’s anxious, and rightfully so. So, you know, he’s working, so he’s day to day. And if he’s healthy enough to go one of these games, he’s gonna definitely play.”
The Hawks will play the Pelicans on Monday evening at 6 p.m. in Cox Pavilion.
