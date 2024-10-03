“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and condolences we have received from people around the world following the passing of our beloved Dikembe. Dikembe was a servant of God, a wonderful husband, father, humanitarian, and athlete. He touched countless lives on and off the court with his generosity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others. Your kind words and condolences during the past two years, especially this past week, have brought us immense comfort during this difficult time.

“We want to acknowledge and thank the Multi-D Team within the Piedmont Brain Tumor Center, Shepherd Rehab Hospital, NBA Physician Dr. Leroy Sims, consulting physicians, and colleagues worldwide, including: Dr. Erin Dunbar, Dr. Curtis J. Coley II, Dr. Adam Nowlan, Dr. Tyler Kenning, Dr. Ford Voxx, Dr. Fadia Payal, Dr. Jarred Potter; and a host of other healthcare professionals: nurses, therapists, and home-care providers, particularly Charles Benton, who remained by Dike’s side these last months. We also want to thank our NBA and Georgetown families and friends for their love and support.

“In the coming days we will be holding a very private service for family and then working together with the NBA to hold a larger event at a later date to celebrate Dikembe’s extraordinary life and legacy.

“In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the Dikembe Mutombo Memorial Fund which will benefit the causes and organizations that Dikembe dedicated his life to supporting.

“Thank you once again for your kindness, understanding, and continued respect for our privacy as we navigate this profound loss.

“With heartfelt appreciation,

“Rose, Carrie, Jean-Jacques, and Ryan Mutombo”