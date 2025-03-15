Emotional night for ex-Hawk Bogdanovic in return to State Farm Arena

So, when the Hawks hosted the Clippers on Friday night at State Farm Arena, it was the first time in 48 days that Bogdanovic suited up for a game. Unlike Jan. 25, 2025, though, Bogdanovic wore a different uniform and a different jersey number.

Since the trade to the Clippers, Bogdanovic has opted not to wear the No. 13, which was last worn by now-Sixers forward Paul George. Instead, Bogdanovic has chosen to don the No. 10, changing to a new number just like he did when switched from No. 8 to No. 13 when he signed with the Hawks in 2020.

In changing jersey numbers, Bogdanovic signaled the new chapter and that meant a lot of things looked different. He entered through a different entrance, went to a different locker room and sat on a different bench on a different side of the court.

“I was nervous at the beginning when I was walking in,” Bogdanovic said. “I didn’t know where was the guest locker room. It’s good to come back at the end of the day. I didn’t have to wait so long, you know, to see it. And this is the first time I had the chance actually, to play against somebody like in that period of the time.

“Because when I signed from Sac (Sacramento), it was off-season. It was already I was (a) free agent. So it was different. This, in season is really tough. And as much as I was ready. I told you I wasn’t ready. As you can see it at the beginning, the way I played and just the way I felt. So how the time goes, everything, it’s getting better.”

He finished with 12 points, had three rebounds and three assists and matched up against former teammate Trae Young on a few possessions. It felt like old times and took some getting used to because out of Bogdanovic gave Young a high-five following a possession.

“I won’t lie to you, there’s one situation, I gave him high-five on the floor,” Bogdanovic said. “But you see the face, and it’s like ‘Let’s go.’ But it’s just a normal reaction, as I said. Yeah, it was weird. It was weird to play against them, but it’s business at the end of the day. And I wish them all the best, honestly. They’re great group of guys. I know how hard they are working, and they had a good run. They’re gonna have a good run.”

Though Bogdanovic said that trades in the NBA are just a part of the business, he acknowledged the emotion that comes with the moves. Young mentioned that Bogdanovic stopped by his house prior to his departure to Los Angeles to say “good-bye” to his son Tydus.

“I just had to, I felt like, ‘Oh, I gotta see my guy one more time before I go,’” Bogdanovic said. “Because we was really seeing each other almost every single game before that. And, you know, just to give him a little goodbye until the next time.”

The Hawks also played a 48-second tribute video to Bogdanovic during the first timeout and showed his gratitude to fans as they cheered and shouted his name.

“It’s amazing,” Bogdanovic said. “Sometimes, you know, you have to leave to see how true the love was. And we have saying in Serbia from one movie that I watched ‘The realest love that hurts the most.’ So I will end up with that.”