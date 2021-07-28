Different year and circumstances, same plan: Hawks to draft best player available

Caption Atlanta Hawks assistant GM Landry Fields. Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks did not bring any players in for multiple workouts, as they have in the past. The logistics during ongoing COVID-19 concerns played a factor. There were several players who had solo workouts.

This year’s draft preparation had one additional hurdle in that general manager Travis Schleck was so involved in the Hawks’ playoff run, that didn’t end until July 3 – just 26 days before the draft. That left Landry and the rest of the Hawks’ front office to do a lot of the talent evaluation.

One thing remains unchanged going into this draft. The Hawks’ philosophy remains the same. They will take the best player available. There is a roster that largely is established. There are areas of need, such as backup point guard. There are injuries, such as the shoulder issue that will keep Okongwu out for six months. There are considerations on coming contracts, such as that of restricted free agent John Collins. There is forethought into the future makeup of the roster against the salary cap. Still, the players selected are not contingent on those factors.

“You want to factor it all in, but the general rule and philosophy is best player available,” Fields said. “You are looking at guys to draft whose contracts are favorable. That is always going to be something, no matter where you are picking, no matter what fit it is, especially in the first round when you have these rookie scales (contracts), of course, it’s always something that is helpful for teams. At the end of the day, it’s always going to be best player available, but if it does fit a need that’s always great, too.”

Fields described the draft as deep. There are franchise-type players available at the top of the draft, including Cade Cunningham, who is expected to go No. 1 to the Pistons. Fields said there are players that the franchise would “feel very good about” getting at No. 20. Fields said the Hawks are more apt to consider needs with their second-round pick.