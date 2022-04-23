ajc logo
X

Delon Wright stars off the bench in furious Hawks rally

Hawks' guard Delon Wright (0) reacts after scoring during the first half in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Hawks' guard Delon Wright (0) reacts after scoring during the first half in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

With the Hawks down 94-80 in Game 3 and 0-2 in their first-round series against the Miami Heat, guard Delon Wright served as an unlikely spark for an incredible comeback.

“I was like, ‘if we can get some stops and get some threes, we’ll have a chance to get back into this game,’” Wright said. “That’s what we did.”

Wright’s 3-point attempt with just under nine minutes hit off the front of the rim and bounced up and through the net to start a game-changing 22-8 Atlanta run. He wouldn’t leave the court after that, playing the entirety of the fourth quarter in a 111-110 victory at State Farm Arena Friday night.

ExploreMore on the Hawks' Game 3 win

While guard Trae Young finished off the game with the game-winning floater with 4.3 seconds left, Wright had a standout performance, making all six of his field-goal attempts for 13 points and a team-leading +23 in plus/minus in 30 minutes off the bench.

In coach Nate McMillan’s postgame press conference, Wright was the first player he mentioned.

“Our bench really played well the entire game,” McMillan said. “Delon, Bogi, Big O were great in this game tonight on both ends of the floor, not only defending and rebounding the basketball but offensively creating that movement and finishing the game for us.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright shoots in front of Miami Heat defenders Kyle Lowry, left, and Jimmy Butler, right, during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Credit: Brett Davis

Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright shoots in front of Miami Heat defenders Kyle Lowry, left, and Jimmy Butler, right, during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Credit: Brett Davis

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright shoots in front of Miami Heat defenders Kyle Lowry, left, and Jimmy Butler, right, during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Credit: Brett Davis

Credit: Brett Davis

Wright’s ascension to trusted option and playoff scorer for the Hawks has been anything but certain. After last season’s run to the conference finals, the Hawks looked to upgrade their depth in the backcourt and their defense. Wright came to Atlanta in a three-way trade in July and has offered both, along with years of playoff experience with the Raptors and Mavericks.

The fit looked uneven in the first few months - Wright had under 14 minutes per game in his first two months in Atlanta - but in recent weeks, the Hawks have looked to Wright to fill the void as a scorer and defender created by guard Lou Williams’ back injury. Wright took on an increased role through the Hawks’ run to the postseason, but saved his breakout performance for Game 3.

“Tonight was probably his best game,” McMillan said. “He did a good job defending their shooters. Offensively, we were able to run Trae off the ball some and allow him to initiate.”

The Hawks’ intensity, which waned in the first two games of the series, shined in a second quarter that they dominated. Wright embodied that shift, scoring six points in the quarter with crafty finishes and second-chance opportunities inside.

Hawks 111, Heat 110

The 61-54 halftime lead that the Hawks built evaporated in the third quarter, though, as the Heat scored 21 consecutive points and held their hosts without a basket for almost six minutes. In the final quarter, the Hawks regained their composure and pulled off a furious rally, with Wright generating offense after the quiet third quarter and disrupting Miami’s offensive rhythm.

Whether as a reserve or a postseason hero, Wright said his perspective through the season has been the same.

“I know what I bring, so I try to bring some energy and do the little things,” Wright said. “I can’t worry about where I was in the regular season. It’s the playoffs now, and I have to do whatever it takes to win.”

About the Author

Follow John Riker on twitter

John Riker is a sports desk intern. He is a junior at Northwestern University majoring in journalism with a minor in film and media studies and is eager to cover games from across the Atlanta sports scene this spring.

Editors' Picks
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

A fiery Marjorie Taylor Greene fights court challenge on her candidacy6h ago
While roads to State Farm Arena were being blocked because of a suspicious package, the venue was nearly empty during a delay for the game Friday, April 22, 2022. The Hawks face the Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. (Photo: Sarah K. Spencer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

State Farm Arena back open after suspicious package delayed Hawks game
3h ago
Ron Hoffman sits in Piedmont Park in Midtown with his black labrador retriever, Georgia, on April 14. The above average temperatures Georgia has felt so far this year may continue into summer, a new federal forecast shows. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Hotter than normal summer could be on the way for Georgia. Here's why
9h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
1h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
1h ago
Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. Work on the project is expected to be completed later this year (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE: Overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 postponed again
8h ago
The Latest
Bench play, late floater by Young lift Hawks to Game 3 win vs. Heat
48m ago
Chess match with Heat’s Erik Spoelstra a ‘fun challenge’ for Trae Young
Clint Capela ruled out for Game 3 of Hawks-Heat series
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
7h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top