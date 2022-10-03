Dejounte Murray embracing leadership role with Hawks

“Well, I think it is both ways,” Murray said. “I’m really excited to learn everybody, you know. It’s not just my teammates or coaches, it’s the whole staff, we’re going to get familiar with one another. As far as the basketball side, coach and you know, Trae, and you go down the line, everybody else has been helping me understand the system and what we’re trying to do here, and as far as me, I want to win. So, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win.”

The Hawks will benefit from that intensity that Murray is ready to bring to the team. McMillan said that Murray brings plenty of energy and toughness to the roster and the team and that he was happy to see the guard back at practice once he was recovered.

“I’m just being vocal,” Murray said. “I’m just a natural leader. So you know, I’m not holding back. Coach doesn’t want me to hold back. My teammates don’t want me to hold back. So if they see something from me, they, explain it to me or we move on or if I see something, I’m gonna speak up, because at the end of the day, we all have the same goal. So we want to bring the best out of one another. So you know, helping each other, is gonna allow us to do that.”

Injury notes:

Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest will not make the trip to Abu Dhabi to join the team for exhibition games against the Bucks this week. The two have been dealing with a non-COVID illness and could not make the initial team flight.