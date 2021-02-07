De’Andre Hunter to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery

De’Andre Hunter, who has missed the Hawks’ past four games with right knee discomfort, will undergo a lateral meniscus arthroscopic debridement procedure Monday at the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center in Atlanta, the team announced Sunday.
The discomfort has been caused by wear and tear, the Hawks said.
Hunter could be out for an extended period. The team expects to provide an update in about two weeks.
This is rough news for both Hunter, who was enjoying a great sophomore season, and the Hawks, who will miss Hunter’s productivity. In 18 games, Hunter was averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game.