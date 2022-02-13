After MRI, Hawks’ John Collins expected to next three games

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss the next three games because of a foot injury, the team announced Saturday night.
Collins left Friday’s game vs. San Antonio midway through the third quarter with pain in his right heel and did not return. He underwent an MRI on Saturday, which revealed a right foot strain, the Hawks announced.
The team said that Collins will go through a period of rest that will include treatment and daily monitoring this week and throughout the All-Star break.
The Hawks play at Boston at 2 p.m. Sunday, at home against Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and on the road against Orlando at 7 p.m. Wednesday in their final games before the All-Star break. The Hawks’ first game after the break comes on the road against Chicago on Feb. 24.
