Okongwu playing well but Capela still starting center, says McMillan

Explore Hawks use huge third quarter to down Timberwolves

Okongwu had 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal against the Bucks. He added 17 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal against the Wolves, playing a combined 70 minutes in the two games while starting center Clint Capela is sidelined with a left ankle sprain.

Okongwu has only played in 12 games since recovering from shoulder surgery, but his game seems to mature a little more with each outing, and has helped Atlanta to two wins after a rough start to this season. Coach Nate McMillan said Wednesday that Capela is the Hawks’ starting center, putting aside the notion of Okongwu taking that spot, but added having Okongwu in the mix will push Capela and help the team overall.