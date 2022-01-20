Hawks use huge third quarter to down Timberwolves

“That’s the way you hope your team responds to a challenge,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “I think we were playing on our heels in that first half and really not applying any pressure to the basketball… They scored pretty much every way you can imagine that first half. I thought second half, we did a better job of challenging every catch, every dribble, and getting pressure and disrupting their rhythm. I thought that led to a good, probably our best third quarter, scoring 45, but it started on the defensive end of the floor.”

3. Entering this game, the Hawks wanted to build on the energy they showed in Monday’s comeback win vs. the Bucks, and despite a slow start Wednesday they have now won two games in a row for the first time since winning seven straight from Nov. 15-26. Chipping away at the standings, they sit at No. 12 and have a ways to go, but each win helps.

4. Second-year player Onyeka Okongwu just keeps going up against some of the best bigs in the league and matching up well. One game after effectively limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo, Okongwu played well against Karl-Anthony Towns (17 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four turnovers, six fouls in 34 minutes). In the second half, McMillan changed things up and had Okongwu play on Towns instead of playing off the ball and giving help, with John Collins (17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks) as the help defender. Okongwu tallied a career-high five blocks, along with 17 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal, battling physically on defense with some nice finishes on offense. D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves in scoring with 31 points, and Anthony Edwards tallied 20 points in his 23 minutes before getting ejected.

“He’s so good, so good as far as a defender and then his finishing is great for us, too,” Young said of Okongwu. “I’m excited about what he can really show moving forward, too.”

5. Since returning from injury Jan. 12, De’Andre Hunter has produced how the Hawks need him to. Hunter finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Wednesday’s win and has averaged 17 points in his five games back.

Stat of the game: 20-2 (the run the Hawks at the start of the third quarter to take control of the game)

Star of the game: Young (had 23 points in the third quarter to spark a comeback, finishing with 37 points and 14 rebounds)

Quotable: “We got into halftime and really just wanted to flip the narrative and bring some energy, so that’s what we did.” (Young on the Hawks’ comeback)