Cam Reddish to miss two more weeks

Per the team, Reddish has progressed in his rehab activities to “include spot shooting and will be introduced to straight line running later this week,” but another update will not be provided for another two weeks. It’s hard to tell for certain, but it seems Reddish is still a ways off from a potential return, as he would have to incorporate contact and scrimmaging into his routine before that’s made possible.

Before his injury, Reddish was adding 11.2 points and four rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game. He was struggling with his shot (26.2% from 3-point range), but was one of the best perimeter defenders on the team, something the Hawks certainly are missing right now.