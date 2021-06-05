Hawks’ Cam Reddish progresses to full participation in practice

Another update will come after he goes through five-on-five full-court scrimmages (which obviously would include contact), usually the last hurdle to clear before playing in games again. However, Reddish has been out with injury since Feb. 21, and it’s unclear if he would be part of the rotation in the Hawks’ coming series with the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

When he was playing earlier this season, Reddish was a disruptive defender, particularly on the perimeter, but was struggling significantly with his shot. He was averaging 11.2 points per game, shooting 36.5% from the field and 26.2% from 3-point range.