Bogdan Bogdanovic progressing in his rehab

This is good news for Bogdanovic, as the incorporation of contact means he’s progressing well in his rehab. The next step will be for him to reintegrate into team practices (with contact).

When talking with the AJC in early February, Bogdanovic said this wouldn’t be a season-ending injury and that he would like to be back before the All-Star break. While he might not quite make that deadline, the Hawks are missing Bogdanovic’s ability to create and shoot, and will be happy to get him back in the second half of the season, if possible, as they try to qualify for the playoffs.