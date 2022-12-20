ajc logo
Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun excited to be back in the booth

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
Monday night marked two weeks to the day that broadcaster Bob Rathbun had a medical emergency on live television during the Hawks’ pregame segment.

The longtime broadcaster returned to the booth Monday night to call the game between the Magic and the Hawks, and he had some advice for all those watching.

“One note for anyone going forward: Do not pass out on live television,” Rathbun told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before tipoff.

Rathbun missed the last six Hawks games after a medical emergency during Bally’s broadcast ahead of the game against the Thunder. Medical staff treated Rathbun for dehydration, and he was taken to Emory Midtown for further observation, according to a statement from Bally.

“Well, I was sick that day,” Rathbun said. “And that’s what precipitated the whole thing. The nice part about it all is I know I’m fine. The great doctors at Emory checked me out from head to toe. They left no stone unturned. And I kidded (with) my Bally bosses, I said, ‘I am the most fit broadcaster you have. Because I got the papers to prove it.’ It’s nice to know you’re OK. It was just a weird set of circumstances that happened.”

Rathbun is ready to get back to basketball and has joked numerous times in the underbelly of State Farm Arena that he has new material for those watching at home.

“I’m excited just to get back in the chair,” he said. “Orlando’s playing great. This should be a great matchup, kicks off the homestand right before Christmas. So it’s a very big game. But I’m so excited to be back with my Bally family, my Hawks family, and once I get back on the air to be back with the fans.

“The outpouring of prayers and well wishes, it’s overwhelming. I’ve heard from so many people, people (I) haven’t heard from 30 and 40 years that it just takes you back. And I’m so grateful. Thank you seems a little inadequate. But it was, it was quite an experience. But, boy, it sure was great to be back.”

Injury updates

The Hawks said John Collins and Dejounte Murray, who have been sidelined with left ankle sprains, are available for Monday’s game against the Magic.

