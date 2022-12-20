Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun excited to be back in the booth

Rathbun is ready to get back to basketball and has joked numerous times in the underbelly of State Farm Arena that he has new material for those watching at home.

“I’m excited just to get back in the chair,” he said. “Orlando’s playing great. This should be a great matchup, kicks off the homestand right before Christmas. So it’s a very big game. But I’m so excited to be back with my Bally family, my Hawks family, and once I get back on the air to be back with the fans.

“The outpouring of prayers and well wishes, it’s overwhelming. I’ve heard from so many people, people (I) haven’t heard from 30 and 40 years that it just takes you back. And I’m so grateful. Thank you seems a little inadequate. But it was, it was quite an experience. But, boy, it sure was great to be back.”

Injury updates

The Hawks said John Collins and Dejounte Murray, who have been sidelined with left ankle sprains, are available for Monday’s game against the Magic.