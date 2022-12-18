Hawks eager to benefit from Bogdan Bogdanovic’s veteran leadership

In seven games, Bogdanovic has averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and two assists per game. He’s made 45.3% of his baskets overall and 42.6% of his shots from long range.

The Serbian sharpshooter made his first start in Friday’s win over the Hornets, when he had eight points, nine rebounds and one steal.

McMillan said the team elevated Bogdanovic to the starting lineup to add some “know-how” to the group. The Hawks had relied on the talents of rookie AJ Griffin and second-year player Jalen Johnson but opted to bump Bogdanovic into the starting group with his minutes restriction lifted.

In 28 minutes Friday, Bogdanovic provided the Hawks with some strong defensive play. His leadership Friday was much needed because the Hawks were without their defensive anchor in Capela, who is sidelined with a calf strain.

Bogdanovic primarily guarded Gordon Hayward and helped the Hawks to hold the Hornets to 39.8% shooting overall and 34.9% shooting from 3-point range.

“To me, defense is all about communication, like how you can help each other,” Bogdanovic said after Friday’s game. “It’s five of us out there, and if I make a mistake, I gotta believe – not mistake – if I try to play a little bit more aggressively defensively or anybody, you got to have a certain trust level that somebody’s gonna cover you on your mistake defensively. Like somebody’s got to be there. So we talked about it, and yeah, we follow the rules at the shootaround (Friday) morning that we set, you know, and we just play the game plan.”

So, with Capela, Collins and Murray still limited, the Hawks will take full advantage of Bogdanovic’s communication on and off the court.

“It’s extremely important,” McMillan said. “You got to have that. Normally it’s coming from your veterans. Bogi has been one of those guys in the last three years that I’ve seen that brings that to the locker room, brings it to the floor; he brings it to the bench. He understands how to communicate with his team.”