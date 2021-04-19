Hawks’ magic number to clinch playoff spot

The Hawks are in position to make the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17, the last of a run of 10 straight seasons. A three-year absence could end as the Hawks currently hold a spot in the postseason with less than a month remaining in the regular season.
Here are the Eastern Conference standings through Wednesday with the current top 10 teams in position to qualify for the playoffs. The top six teams are automatic qualifiers. The 7-10 teams qualify for the play-in tournament.
The Hawks lost to the 76ers Wednesday 127-83. With nine games remaining, they are fifth in the conference, behind the Knicks on a tiebreaker.
The Hawks magic number to clinch a playoff spot (top 10): 3
The Hawks magic number to clinch a non-play-in spot (top 6): 9
Standings
1. Nets* 42-20, 10 games remaining
2. 76ers* 41-21, 10
3. Bucks 38-23, 11
4. Knicks 35-28, 9
5. Hawks 34-29, 9
6. Celtics 33-30, 9
7. Heat 33-30, 9
8. Hornets 30-32, 10
9. Pacers 29-32, 11
10. Wizards 28-34, 10
11. Bulls 26-36, 10
12. Raptors 26-36, 10
13. Cavaliers 21-41, 10
14. Magic 19-43, 10
15. Pistons 19-43, 10
* - Clinched playoff spot
Hawks remaining games: at 76ers (Friday), vs. Bulls (Saturday), vs. Trail Blazers (Monday), vs. Suns (Wednesday), at Pacers (May 6), vs. Wizards (May 10), vs. Wizards (May 12), vs. Magic (May 13), vs. Rockets (May 16)