Bally Sports taps Tabitha Turner as new Hawks sideline reporter

Bally Sports Southeast announced Thursday that Tabitha Turner would take over Hawks sideline reporting duties for Lauren Jbara.

Turner, 35, has worked as an analyst and reporter for Bally’s Dream coverage dating to 2017. Turner’s list of experience also includes analyst and sideline reporter for ACC women’s basketball games on ACC Network.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Brian Savage

Jbara announced her departure from Bally in social media post Tuesday. The 31-year-old served as the Hawks sideline reporter since 2021 and announced that she would do in-studio and sideline work for NBA on TNT, as well as NBA TV.