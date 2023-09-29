Bally Sports announces Hawks broadcast schedule, announcing team

Bally Sports Southeast announced its broadcast team for Hawks games in the coming season.

The network will air 80 of the Hawks’ 82 regular-season games and will return the same team from last season for its telecasts. It also will broadcast the first three exhibition games that take place Oct. 10, Oct. 12 and Oct. 16.

Bob Rathbun will return for his 28th season as play-by-play announcer, along with Dominique Wilkins, who enters his 15th season as analyst. Bally announced Thursday that Tabitha Turner will join the telecasts as sideline reporter. “Hawks Live” will be hosted by Treavor Scales and will feature analyst Brian Oliver for a third consecutive season.

The Hawks open their regular-season schedule Oct. 25 when they travel to Charlotte to face the Hornets. The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET.