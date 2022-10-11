ajc logo
Hawks Report podcast: Have the Hawks already found the right connection?

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

In episode 45 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams details what the Hawks have shown in their first two exhibition games that prove their chemistry is trending in the right direction.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray put some of the worry about their coexistence to rest in the Hawks’ first game in Abu Dhabi.

Williams also sits down with Bill Schoening to talk about Murray and the leadership he will bring to the Hawks after learning from Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

