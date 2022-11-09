AJ Griffin seizes the opportunity for extended run in Hawks’ rotation

Hawks rookie AJ Griffin pulled off something that no other rookie has done this season.
In the Hawks’ win over the Bucks on Monday, Griffin scored a career-high 24 points and had three steals. He became the first NBA rookie to score at least 20 points in a game to go with at least three steals.
Griffin took advantage of the absence of Hawks guard Trae Young and played aggressively as he helped the Hawks climb back into the game after falling behind by 13 points early. He grabbed an offensive rebound before finding John Collins for a layup that would spark a 21-9 run that pulled the Hawks within three points.
On defense, Griffin proved to be just as effective, as he helped the Hawks hold the Bucks to 62 points across the final three quarters.
“Well, I think the one thing is, just be aggressive,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday. “If you make an aggressive mistake, you can live with that. And, you know, I thought he went out last night and did a good job of just being solid. Defensively he was guarding some point guards, some wings. He did a good job. He had a steal on Jrue (Holiday). Got in and got a couple of rebounds.”
Griffin has averaged 7.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game on 59.4% overall shooting. He has made 43.8% of his 3-point shots and ranks among the top five rookies in the NBA who have attempted at least two per game.
The rookie knows he still has plenty to learn, but one thing he has nailed down is the patience he needs to have in the NBA.
“I learned a lot of patience,” Griffin said. “Just being able to make the most of each day. That’s what my dad always used to say is, ‘just make the most of each day’ and being able to come in with that mindset of getting better each day, like you never know when your time is coming. So just be able to stay ready and just, really, all glory to God, to be able to overcome those obstacles.”
