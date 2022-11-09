AJ Griffin seizes the opportunity for extended run in Hawks’ rotation

Griffin has averaged 7.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game on 59.4% overall shooting. He has made 43.8% of his 3-point shots and ranks among the top five rookies in the NBA who have attempted at least two per game.

The rookie knows he still has plenty to learn, but one thing he has nailed down is the patience he needs to have in the NBA.

“I learned a lot of patience,” Griffin said. “Just being able to make the most of each day. That’s what my dad always used to say is, ‘just make the most of each day’ and being able to come in with that mindset of getting better each day, like you never know when your time is coming. So just be able to stay ready and just, really, all glory to God, to be able to overcome those obstacles.”

