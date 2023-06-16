5 centers who could fit Hawks in the NBA draft

The Hawks will look to draft players that embody the team’s DNA when they make their picks at Thursday’s NBA draft.

They hold picks at No. 15 and No. 46, and there are some intriguing centers out there who would provide the Hawks with size.

The team has three true centers under contract in Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu and Bruno Fernando. Both Capela and Okongwu played significant minutes in the Hawks’ rotation, with coach Quin Snyder leaning on Okongwu a bit more in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Plus, Snyder has looked to develop Okongwu’s jump shot and even drew up plays. But the Hawks could always use more shooting, and there are a few centers available who could help them stretch the floor.

Here is a look at some centers who could meet the Hawks’ needs.

1. Tristan Vukcevic (Partizan, 20 years old, 6-foot-11, 225 pounds). The Italian center likely will go in the second round and has enough offensive tools that could be intriguing to the Hawks.

Vukcevic has plenty of speed, as well as a solid feel for the game that allows to find the right spots at the right time. Shooting always will be a highly sought-after skill in the NBA, and the 20-year-old would give the Hawks the chance to stretch the floor. With Partizan last season, Vukcevic knocked down 37.7% of his 3-pointers.

He can also take advantage of closeouts and take the ball to the rack with his solid ballhandling.

The Serbian center does not have a lot of lateral speed and agility, and scouts have worried about his propensity for shying away from contact.

On defense, he has struggled as a rim protector and often has been slow to get into position, which often led to foul trouble. His lack of speed often leads to him not getting back in transition in time. So, he’ll have to work on his strength and speed should the Hawks look to take him in the second round.

Stats: 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals

2. Drew Timme (Gonzaga, 22, 6-9, 235). The two-time WCC Player of the Year is coming off a productive season at Gonzaga. He was noted for his ability to inject energy onto the floor, and he could give the Hawks plenty of it with his hustle, elite footwork and trash talk.

Despite being undersized, he knows how to use his body to set hard screens and was noted for being one of the best rollers in college. He has a strong feel for the game and knows how to find the right pockets that guards such as Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will be able to take advantage of.

On top of that, he has a soft touch around the rim, scoring 63.8% of his 2-pointers last season.

Timme’s physical limitations are what gives scouts pause. They highlight his lack of explosiveness and size for a center. That could make things difficult when it’s time to go up against the league’s bigger centers. Despite his high basketball IQ, he can be a little late to defend at the basket, allowing layups with little resistance.

Stats: 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 blocks

3. Dereck Lively (Duke, 19, 7-1, 230). He is a projected lottery pick, but it would not be the first time that the Hawks have lucked into a favorable pick.

At 7-1, Lively would add size. The Hawks have sometimes struggled against the length of some of the longer teams in the NBA. His length will give a boost on defense, and he would give the Hawks a solid rim protector in the event that they move on from Capela.

Lively averaged 2.4 blocks per game with the Blue Devils, making a huge impact in points allowed in the paint when he was on the floor. Scouts have been impressed with his instincts and anticipation, including finding his spots, as well as staying front and contesting shots.

On offense, Lively would provide the Hawks with another lob threat and ability to run the floor. He has solid hands, and the Hawks would work with to develop some of his other weaknesses. He will need to develop creating his own shots as well as his shot mechanics.

But with the Hawks invested in development, Lively has enough upside that could be intriguing to the system they’re trying to build.

Stats: 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.4 blocks

4. Charles Bediako (Alabama, 21, 6-10, 225). He knows how to use his size and make his presence felt on defense. He has solid instincts in the paint and contests everything to make things tough for his opponents. Scouts noted that he was strong in drop coverage and is a solid defender on post-ups.

But he still needs to develop as an offensive threat and isn’t the most effective finisher. He’ll need guards to put the ball as closely and accurately near the rim so that is a catch-and-score. He doesn’t have the greatest hands, but he made 65.9% of his field goals.

Stats: 6.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.4 blocks

5. Jake Stephens (Chattanooga, 23, 6-10, 266). He has solid shooting mechanics that helped him knock down 40.8% of 3-point shots (he attempted 5.2 per game). He has some solid moves in the post and can take advantage of mismatches to get to the rim.

He has solid ballhandling skills to create his own shot and is a decent playmaker for others.

Stephens isn’t the most athletic nor the speediest and could develop his speed with some time with the Skyhawks. He has struggled to defend against quicker players but can still have an impact on the defensive end of the floor.

Stats: 22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 blocks)