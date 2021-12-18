X-factor for Falcons-49ers game: Who covers Samuel and Kittle?

But everything in San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan’s outside-zone scheme flows off the rushing attack.

“It’s just being disciplined, staying in your gaps, reading your keys because it’s a lot of smoke and mirrors,” Falcons safety Duron Harmon said. “A lot of misdirection this way. That’s when they really get people.”

Samuel’s motion sets up some plays because he runs the jet sweep with some power.

“They see this jet sweep going this way, and they’re looking over here, but then they bring the tight end back and running back and running over here,” Harmon said. “Then they’re gashing you for 15 and 20 yards.”

The Falcons have studied Samuel’s every move.

“Then when you get a guy like Deebo Samuel up free for 10 yards, it’s hard to stop that guy,” Harmon said. “So, we got to be sound in our gaps. Got to be sound in our coverage. And just making sure everybody’s getting to the ball and tackling because they have some very, very dynamic players when they get the ball in their hands.”

The Falcons know they have a challenge.

“It’s not an easy offense to defend,” Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said.

