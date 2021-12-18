Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

X-factor for Falcons-49ers game: Who covers Samuel and Kittle?

San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel reacts after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
caption arrowCaption
San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel reacts after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Like the Falcons, the 49ers’ offense is powered by a wide receiver/running back. For the 49ers, that’s Deebo Samuel.

He has 90 touches from scrimmage and 1,268 yards and 11 touchdowns and along with tight end George Kittle, will be the X-factor when the Falcons (6-7) play the 49ers (7-6) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

“When his number is called, he goes out there and makes a play,” Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson said. “It doesn’t matter where they put him at. I’m sure he could probably pass the ball and do everything that’s possible. He’s having a career year. I’m just happy for that guy.”

Samuel, who played at South Carolina, was drafted in the second round (36th overall) of the 2019 draft. He’s already over 1,000 yards receiving and has a career-high 33 carries. He had a key 27-yard touchdown run in the 49ers’ 26-23 overtime victory over the Bengals on Sunday.

It addition to Samuel, the Falcons must contend with Kittle, who had 13 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had a spectacular catch-and-run for the 12-yard touchdown in overtime for the 49ers.

But everything in San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan’s outside-zone scheme flows off the rushing attack.

“It’s just being disciplined, staying in your gaps, reading your keys because it’s a lot of smoke and mirrors,” Falcons safety Duron Harmon said. “A lot of misdirection this way. That’s when they really get people.”

Samuel’s motion sets up some plays because he runs the jet sweep with some power.

“They see this jet sweep going this way, and they’re looking over here, but then they bring the tight end back and running back and running over here,” Harmon said. “Then they’re gashing you for 15 and 20 yards.”

The Falcons have studied Samuel’s every move.

“Then when you get a guy like Deebo Samuel up free for 10 yards, it’s hard to stop that guy,” Harmon said. “So, we got to be sound in our gaps. Got to be sound in our coverage. And just making sure everybody’s getting to the ball and tackling because they have some very, very dynamic players when they get the ball in their hands.”

The Falcons know they have a challenge.

“It’s not an easy offense to defend,” Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
On the Falcons’ hot seat Sunday: Are Matt Ryan’s 300-yard passing days over?
53m ago
3 key matchups: Falcons at 49ers
1h ago
NFC playoffs picture: Falcons close, but on outside looking in
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top