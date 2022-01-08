X-factor for Falcons-Saints: Preparing for Falcons-killer Taysom Hill

FLOWERY BRANCH -- In the previous meeting against the Falcons, Trevor Siemian started at quarterback for the Saints and Taysom Hill came on in relief.
With the Saints (8-8) needing a win over the Falcons (7-9) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Hill will get the start and will be the X-factor in the game.
Siemian was benched after going 0-4 this season.
In the Falcons’ 27-25 win over the Saints on Nov. 7, Hill, who was coming off a finger injury, had one carry for 4 yards and completed two passes for 33 yards over 17 offensive snaps. He led the Saints to two victories over the Falcons in 2020.
The Falcons are not preparing for Hill for the first time.
“We expected him to play,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Last time obviously, he was coming off an injury, so Trevor (Siemian) started the game, but you know that (Hill is) another guy that can get into the quarterback run game.”
The Falcons have struggled against running quarterbacks. On Sunday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
“You got to be great in your run fits because it’s an extra guy you got to account for,” Smith said. “Obviously, he can push the ball down the field in the play-action game. He’s a good football player.”
In the Saints’ 24-9 win in New Orleans on Nov. 22, 2020, Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and rushed 10 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
In the Saints’ 21-16 win in Atlanta on Dec. 6, he completed 27 of 37 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 14 times for 83 yards, including a long rush of 43 yards. He’s seen some changes while preparing the Falcons’ new 3-4 scheme.
“It may be a little more shell and disguise that way with the new staff, but we’re familiar with their personnel,” Hill said. “I have a lot of respect for this team and this defense. We’ve played them a lot throughout the years, and they have a lot of good football players.”
Hill and the Saints are expecting a battle.
“They’re a good divisional opponent,” Hill said. “This is one of those games where you have to be ready to play all four quarters and be ready to be in it the whole time.”
The Falcons won the previous meeting at the buzzer.
