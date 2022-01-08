X-factor for Falcons-Saints: Preparing for Falcons-killer Taysom Hill

“We expected him to play,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Last time obviously, he was coming off an injury, so Trevor (Siemian) started the game, but you know that (Hill is) another guy that can get into the quarterback run game.”

The Falcons have struggled against running quarterbacks. On Sunday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

“You got to be great in your run fits because it’s an extra guy you got to account for,” Smith said. “Obviously, he can push the ball down the field in the play-action game. He’s a good football player.”

In the Saints’ 24-9 win in New Orleans on Nov. 22, 2020, Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and rushed 10 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

In the Saints’ 21-16 win in Atlanta on Dec. 6, he completed 27 of 37 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 14 times for 83 yards, including a long rush of 43 yards. He’s seen some changes while preparing the Falcons’ new 3-4 scheme.

“It may be a little more shell and disguise that way with the new staff, but we’re familiar with their personnel,” Hill said. “I have a lot of respect for this team and this defense. We’ve played them a lot throughout the years, and they have a lot of good football players.”

Hill and the Saints are expecting a battle.

“They’re a good divisional opponent,” Hill said. “This is one of those games where you have to be ready to play all four quarters and be ready to be in it the whole time.”

The Falcons won the previous meeting at the buzzer.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo