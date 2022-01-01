X-factor for Falcons-Bills: Can the Falcons play in the cold weather?

FLOWERY BRANCH -- In addition to playing the Bills, the defending AFC East champs, the Falcons may have to battle the elements.
The weather will be the X-factor when the Falcons (7-8) face the Bills (9-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
Snow showers are forecasted with winds to be from 15-25 mph, by The Weather Channel. The chance of snow was set at 60% on Thursday. About an inch of snow was expected, with high wind gusts possible.
“It’ll change every day,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith. “I know the lake effect that it can have coming off Lake Erie. We’ll wake up Sunday and look at the forecast, but just expect the unexpected.”
The Falcons’ passing attack, which is their highest rated unit on the team, could get grounded by the weather. The Falcons have rushed for only 86.2 yards per game, which ranks next to last in the NFL.
“We’ll control what we can control,” Smith said. “Certainly, going to make decisions based on the environment and the circumstances there. I know everybody saw what happened in that New England game up there and the way the wind was blowing, but that happens, and we’ll have to adjust, but we’re excited.”
Running back Cordarrelle Patterson has played for Minnesota, New England and Chicago.
“I’ve been in cold places for my whole career, so I’m ready for it,” Patterson said. “You can’t prepare for the snow. You can’t prepare for the cold. That is just impossible. I don’t care how long you’ve been living there, it’s impossible to try to prepare for something like that.”
He’s no stranger to playing in wintry conditions. He would prefer to have a snow game.
“Hopefully it (does) snow so that we can run the ball like 50 times,” Patterson said. “That would be fun.”
Falcons rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield is from Grand Rapids, Michigan.
“I’m pretty used to it,” Mayfield said. “In Michigan, it gets as cold as it does in Buffalo. I think I’ll be just fine.”
Smith will embrace the conditions.
“They tell us to go play wherever,” Smith said. “We’re excited for the opportunity, whether it’s snow, rain, sleet, sun, whatever. We’ll be ready to roll.”
