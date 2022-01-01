X-factor for Falcons-Bills: Can the Falcons play in the cold weather?

“We’ll control what we can control,” Smith said. “Certainly, going to make decisions based on the environment and the circumstances there. I know everybody saw what happened in that New England game up there and the way the wind was blowing, but that happens, and we’ll have to adjust, but we’re excited.”

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson has played for Minnesota, New England and Chicago.

“I’ve been in cold places for my whole career, so I’m ready for it,” Patterson said. “You can’t prepare for the snow. You can’t prepare for the cold. That is just impossible. I don’t care how long you’ve been living there, it’s impossible to try to prepare for something like that.”

He’s no stranger to playing in wintry conditions. He would prefer to have a snow game.

“Hopefully it (does) snow so that we can run the ball like 50 times,” Patterson said. “That would be fun.”

Falcons rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield is from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“I’m pretty used to it,” Mayfield said. “In Michigan, it gets as cold as it does in Buffalo. I think I’ll be just fine.”

Smith will embrace the conditions.

“They tell us to go play wherever,” Smith said. “We’re excited for the opportunity, whether it’s snow, rain, sleet, sun, whatever. We’ll be ready to roll.”

