X-factor for Falcons vs. Panthers: Can defense stop Cam Newton?

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons’ faint playoffs hopes will be on the line when they face the Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Both teams are battling for second place in the NFC South and for positioning in the race for seven NFC playoffs spots. Stopping quarterback Cam Newton and the Panthers’ rushing attack will be the X-factor in the game for the Falcons.
“It is a big week,” safety Duron Harmon said. “It’s December. We all play to try to get the opportunity to go to the playoffs and get rewarded. Playing into January. This game is going to have big implications on that. We know that. Our focus and our intention has to be dialed up a notch just for the position that we’re in. We understand that. Our play has to replicate that as well.”
The Panthers defeated the Falcons 19-13 on Oct. 31, when they rushed the ball 47 times for 203 yards. They’ve since signed former Pro Bowl quarterback Cam Newton and fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
The loser will not be mathematically eliminated, but will fall back deeper into the pack of NFC teams with sub-.500 records.
Since the Falcons (5-7) already have a loss to the Panthers, another loss would give the Panthers (5-7) the tiebreaker edge, should they finish with the same record.
“It should raise your level of intensity and focus to just know that there is a lot riding on this game,” Harmon said. “There is no time for ‘my bads’ or ‘my faults.’” It’s get the job done at all costs. We know that message is being preached. It’s our job as players to go out there and make sure that we play that way.”
Newton, who is from Westlake High, adds another dimension to the game. A Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn, Newton has rushed 1,087 times for 5,463 yards and 73 touchdowns over his NFL career.
In games against the Falcons, Newton has thrown 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also has 108 rushes for 763 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s 6-9 against the Falcons as a starter.
Newton’s best rushing game against the Falcons came when he broke loose for 116 yards on nine carries in a 30-20 win on Dec. 9, 2012.
“There are not too many second chances in this league for a lot of people, a lot of teams,” outside linebacker Steven Means said. “For us to be able to go back and rewrite our mistakes and make those wrongs better, that’s definitely an advantage.”
Bye Week
Final five games
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2
New Orleans Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9
