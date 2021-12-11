X-factor for Falcons vs. Panthers: Can defense stop Cam Newton?

Since the Falcons (5-7) already have a loss to the Panthers, another loss would give the Panthers (5-7) the tiebreaker edge, should they finish with the same record.

“It should raise your level of intensity and focus to just know that there is a lot riding on this game,” Harmon said. “There is no time for ‘my bads’ or ‘my faults.’” It’s get the job done at all costs. We know that message is being preached. It’s our job as players to go out there and make sure that we play that way.”

Newton, who is from Westlake High, adds another dimension to the game. A Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn, Newton has rushed 1,087 times for 5,463 yards and 73 touchdowns over his NFL career.

In games against the Falcons, Newton has thrown 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also has 108 rushes for 763 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s 6-9 against the Falcons as a starter.

Newton’s best rushing game against the Falcons came when he broke loose for 116 yards on nine carries in a 30-20 win on Dec. 9, 2012.

“There are not too many second chances in this league for a lot of people, a lot of teams,” outside linebacker Steven Means said. “For us to be able to go back and rewrite our mistakes and make those wrongs better, that’s definitely an advantage.”

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17

Final five games

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2

New Orleans Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9