X-factor: Falcons need to win up front vs. Saints

The Saints’ defense, which gives up 76.8 yards rushing per game, ranks second in the NFL against the run. They rank fourth overall in total yards allowed at 308.2.

The Falcons boast the fifth-ranked overall offense, which averages 396.8 yards per game.

Coming out of a bye week, the Falcons don’t want to be rusty.

“We want to get back to the fundamentals that we were playing with before the break,” Lindstrom said. “In a sense, knock that rust off. Get comfortable with the game plan. Then attack practice.”

Lindstrom is excited to play the Saints for the first time. He missed both games last season with a broken foot.

“It’s definitely a rivalry week,” Lindstrom said. “We are excited and motivated this week to go and get after it. There’s a mentality this week that we need to have our technique, attack and be physical within the game plan.”

Falcons’ next four games

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

