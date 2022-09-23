X-factor: Falcons need to lean on rushing attack against Seahawks

The 49ers ran the ball 45 times for 189 yards in their 27-7 win over Seattle.

Allgeier, who was taken in the fifth round out of BYU, made his NFL debut against the Rams. He rushed 10 times for 30 yards.

“It was a good time,” Allgeier said. “For sure an experience that I won’t forget. I just have to keep it going. Learn from the games and all of that.”

The Falcons hope to lean on the rushing attack against the Seahawks.

“I think just going back to fundamentals and stuff,” Allgeier said. “Just going back to the fundamentals. If we get that done, it should be really good.”

Allgeier was proud of the way the Falcons battled back against the Rams.

“It just shows that we believe in ourselves,” Allgeier said. “That just showed that this team is not going to give up when everything starts going down. We were down, what, 20-something points, and then we end up coming back up. It just shows a lot of heart that this team has. We just have to play all four quarters, and then it should be a great outcome.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.