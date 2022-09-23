BreakingNews
Economy, inflation among Georgia voters’ top concerns, AJC poll finds
ajc logo
X

X-factor: Falcons need to lean on rushing attack against Seahawks

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

SEATTLE – The Falcons’ rushing attack came out strong against the Saints in the season opener and will be the X-factor when the team faces the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed 22 times for 120 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. The Falcons rushed 38 times for 201 yards.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

In the loss to the Rams the following week, the Falcons had to abandon the run after falling behind 21-3 at halftime.

The Falcons ended up rushing 27 times for 90 yards (3.3 yards per carry) against the Rams.

Patterson and rookie running back Tyler Allgeier will carry the load against the Seahawks, who were mauled by the 49ers’ rushing attack last week.

The 49ers ran the ball 45 times for 189 yards in their 27-7 win over Seattle.

Allgeier, who was taken in the fifth round out of BYU, made his NFL debut against the Rams. He rushed 10 times for 30 yards.

“It was a good time,” Allgeier said. “For sure an experience that I won’t forget. I just have to keep it going. Learn from the games and all of that.”

ExploreWhere to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Seahawks

The Falcons hope to lean on the rushing attack against the Seahawks.

“I think just going back to fundamentals and stuff,” Allgeier said. “Just going back to the fundamentals. If we get that done, it should be really good.”

Allgeier was proud of the way the Falcons battled back against the Rams.

“It just shows that we believe in ourselves,” Allgeier said. “That just showed that this team is not going to give up when everything starts going down. We were down, what, 20-something points, and then we end up coming back up. It just shows a lot of heart that this team has. We just have to play all four quarters, and then it should be a great outcome.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves place Mike Soroka on injured list, ending his season7h ago

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Weekend Predictions: Falcons get first win, Bulldogs roll again
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Five things to know about No. 1 Georgia-Kent State
16h ago

Credit: AP

A look at the Hawks centers ahead of training camp
16h ago

Credit: AP

A look at the Hawks centers ahead of training camp
16h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Central Florida
15h ago
The Latest

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts is fine with slow start to his season
13h ago
Injury report: Elijah Wilkinson out for personal reason
14h ago
Seahawks have five players from Georgia on 53-man roster
15h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
19h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top