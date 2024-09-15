X-factor: Can Falcons defend Eagles’ weaponry?

“Jalen is a problem,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said.

Smith was referred to as the “Slim Reaper” by Morris because of slight build (6-foot-1, 175 pounds). He caught eight passes against the Packers and five went for first downs.

With Brown out, Jahan Dotson, a former first-round pick (16th overall) by Washington in 2022, will see more action. He averaged 12.4 yards per catch and scored 11 touchdowns in two seasons with the Commanders.

Barkley, the former New York Giants star, signed with the Eagles in free agency and had three touchdowns in his debut with his new team.

“He’s explosive,” Morris said. “He’s fast. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. He can do it all.”

Hurts rushed for 33 yards and passed for 278. He also had two sacks and two interceptions. The Falcons want to contain Hurts on his read-pass option plays and get some sacks when he passes.

“We didn’t get a lot of (opportunities) at all,” defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I felt they tried to air it out a lot against Green Bay, so hopefully we’ll get some more pass-rush opportunities.”

Former Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is in his first year with the Eagles.

“I definitely think we will (get more pass-rush opportunities) just based on the nature of the game and what they like to do,” Graham said. “With Kellen Moore being the (offensive coordinator), I know they are going to try to go out there and spin it.”