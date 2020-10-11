X

Inactive: Panthers at Falcons

Julio Jones (11) is hit by Packers RB Darnell Savage (26) after a catch in the first half of Monday's Falcons-Packers game.

Credit: AP Photo/Tom Lynn

Credit: AP Photo/Tom Lynn

Atlanta Falcons | 24 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was not seen on the field during pre-game warmups and was declared out before the Falcons were set to play the Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jones (hamstring), who did not practice all week, was declared questionable Friday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) was ruled out for the game, but safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) are set to return after missing the previous game, Monday night at Green Bay.

In addition to Jones being out, cornerback Jordan Miller, running back Qadree Ollison, offensive tackle John Wetzel and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat.

The Panthers inactives: quarterback PJ Walker, cornerback Eli Apple, cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver, guard Dennis Daley and guard Michael Schofield.

Jones had nine catches for 157 yards in the season opener against Seattle. He was slowed against Dallas and was used as a decoy. He caught two passes for 24 yards and dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage on a gadget play.

Jones didn’t play against the Chicago Bears and left the game after the first half against Green Bay on Monday. He caught four passes for 32 yards against the Packers, but did not play in the second half.

Falcons' next four games

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

