Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to visit Falcons

Former Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith, who was drafted by Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, is set to visit the Falcons on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Smith, who played at Central Florida, was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.
Smith, who’s 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, has played in 51 games and made 29 starts for the Saints. He’s caught 112 of 169 targets for 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Falcons also are set to meet with former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to multiple reports.
The Falcons are thin at wide receiver after losing Russell Gage to the Bucs in free agency and with Calvin Ridley being suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling clause.
The Falcons placed a $2.4 million right-of-first-refusal tag on wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.
The only wide receivers under contract are Frank Darby, Chad Hansen and Austin Trammell.
