Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to visit Falcons

Former Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith is set to visit the Falcons on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, pool)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

caption arrowCaption
Former Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith is set to visit the Falcons on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, pool)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Former Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith, who was drafted by Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, is set to visit the Falcons on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Smith, who played at Central Florida, was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Smith, who’s 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, has played in 51 games and made 29 starts for the Saints. He’s caught 112 of 169 targets for 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Falcons also are set to meet with former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to multiple reports.

The Falcons are thin at wide receiver after losing Russell Gage to the Bucs in free agency and with Calvin Ridley being suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling clause.

The Falcons placed a $2.4 million right-of-first-refusal tag on wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.

The only wide receivers under contract are Frank Darby, Chad Hansen and Austin Trammell.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Titans reportedly releasing former Falcons star Julio Jones
17h ago
Falcons lose Pro Bowl long snapper to Chargers
18h ago
Travon Walker could be perfect fit for Falcons - if he’s there
19h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top