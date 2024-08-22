Who’s a lock, on the bubble or a long shot to make the Falcons’ 53-man roster

“This is how we look at it,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “What you don’t want to do is box yourself in and say, OK, we’re keeping a certain number at each spot, and what you want to do is keep the best players.”

Here’s a look at each position group and the players’ chances of making the final roster (the number beside each position listing is the number on the Falcons’ final 53-man roster last season):

Quarterbacks (3)

Last season, the Falcons had Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside.

Only Heinicke remains after the Falcons signed Cousins in free agency and drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the draft.

They also signed undrafted rookie free agent John Paddock, who played at Illinois.

The Falcons elected to play Penix for 24 plays against the Dolphins. Heinicke and Paddock received the rest of the action, and Penix did not play against the Ravens.

The third emergency quarterback rule, which was instituted in May 2023, allows for a third quarterback, who will count as the 49th game-day player. Logan Woodside serve in that role last season.

If something happens to Cousins, the Falcons know that Heinicke could get them through a game and start.

But Heinicke said he can see the “writing on the wall.”

Locks (2): Cousins, Penix

Bubble: Heinicke

Long shot: Paddock

Running backs (4)

Robinson had a strong rookie season as he was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s all-rookie team.

He’ll be backed up by Tyler Allgeier.

“The thing that is really fun when you watch that is that their games complement each other so well,” running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “Then because their skill sets are a little bit different, they find a way to take parts from each other’s games to add it to their own.”

Cordarrelle Patterson followed former coach Arthur Smith to Pittsburgh, so the third-string running back spot is open.

Jase McClellan was drafted in the sixth round out of Alabama, and Avery Williams is attempting to come back from knee surgery.

Carlos Washington Jr. was on the practice squad in 2023 and has seen a lot of action in the exhibition games this year. Brown was added to carry some of the exhibition-season load.

The Falcons have high hopes for Robinson, who they want to use like the 49ers use Christian McCaffrey.

Locks: Robinson and Allgeier

Bubble: Williams and McClellan

Long shots: Washington and Brown

Wide receivers (5)

Drake London and KhaDarel Hodge are the only possible returners from last season.

Van Jefferson, Mack Hollins and Scott Miller were not re-signed.

Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud were added in free agency, which leaves at least one spot – and possibly two if the Falcons elect to go with six wide receivers.

Chris Blair has been the star of the exhibition games, and Casey Washington, a sixth-round pick, showed flashes.

London is looking for his first 1,000-yard season.

“He reminds me of a guy I played with in college, B.J. Cunningham, who was the all-time leading receiver at Michigan State and had really strong hands,” Cousins said of London. “Just really friendly target. I tell Drake he’s kind of the first-round pick version of B.J.”

Locks: London, Mooney, McCloud and Hodge

Bubble: Blair, Washington and OJ Hiliare

Long shots: Dylan Drummond, Jesse Matthews and Josh Ali

Tight ends (4)

With the Falcons set to run mostly 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers), they can get away only three tight ends.

Pitts also will flank out at wide receiver periodically and Charlie Woerner, who was signed in free agency, are locks.

Ross Dwelley and John Fitzpatrick are in a battle for the final spot.

Pitts could be in for a big season.

“It means a lot to him,” tight ends coach Kevin Koger said. “He wants to have the year that he’s expecting out of himself.”

Locks: Pitts and Woerner

Bubble: Dwelley and FitzPatrick

Long shots: Austin Stogner and Jordan Thomas

Offensive line (9)

With the starters and top two reserves set, the Falcons have eight players fighting for two spots.

Storm Norton was a capable backup last season at swing tackle and Ryan Neuzil can play guard and center.

Locks: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Norton and Neuzil

Bubble: Julien Davenport, Andrew Stueber, Jovaughn Gwyn and Kyle Hinton

Long shots: Barry Wesley, Jarryd Jones-Smith, Zack Bailey and John Leglue

DEFENSE

Defensive line (8)

Grady Jarrett is coming back from knee surgery as has looked great in practices. He will continue to play alongside of David Onyemata.

The Falcons converted Zach Harrison from defensive end to tackle and he’s listed as the third starter in the 3-4 alignment on the team’s depth chart.

Eddie Goldman is trying to make a comeback after missing the past two seasons. At 335 pounds, he could be the traditional nose tackle of the unit.

The Falcons also drafted three tackles in Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus and Zion Logue.

Ta’Quon Graham, a former starter, appears to be on the bubble, and LaCale London, who played in seven games last season, looks like long shot.

Locks: Jarrett, Onyemata, Harrison, Kentavius Street, Goldman, Orhorhoro

Bubble: Graham and Dorlus

Long shots: London, Logue, Prince Emil and Tommy Togiai

Outside linebackers (4)

The Falcons are counting on Matthew Judon, who was picked up in a trade with the Patriots, to help improve their pass rush. He has 66.5 career sacks, but also plays the run well and can drop in coverage.

Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie have spent a lot of time with the first-team defense in practices.

The Falcons have some proven depth in Demone Harris and James Smith-Williams. Former third-round pick DeAngelo Malone has a shot to make the final roster as a special-teams player.

Locks: Judon, Carter, Ebiketie and Oginni (international exemption)

Bubble: Harris, Smith-Williams

Long shots: Bradlee Anae and Malone

Inside linebackers (4)

Kaden Elliss (groin) and Nate Landman (quad) suffered injuries late in training camp, but should be fine by the regular-season opener Sept. 8.

Elliss was the team’s second-leading tackler last season (122), and Landman was third (110).

Rookie JD Bertrand and Troy Andersen played together in exhibition games when Elliss and Landman were down.

Also, Donavan Mutin and Milo Eifler played strong in the exhibitions. Both probably will get picked up if exposed to waivers. If they clear, both could end up on the practice squad.

Locks: Ellis, Andersen, Landman and Bertrand

Bubble: Eifler, Mutin

Long shot: Storey Jackson

Cornerbacks (7)

Never heard at the NFL Scouting Combine by any general manager, “We have too many cornerbacks.”

Behind A.J. Terrell, the Falcons have Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III and Dee Alford. The Falcons also went after veterans in Antonio Hamilton Sr. (ninth season in NFL) and Kevin King (sixth) to give them a chance to revive their careers.

Natrone Brooks, who was on the practice squad last season, has hadd a strong exhibition season.

Locks: Terrell, Hughes, Alford and Phillips

Bubble: King, Hamilton, Brooks and Anthony Johnson

Long shots: William Hooper, Jayden Price and Trey Vaval

Safeties (4)

The Falcons can move DeMarcco Hellams to short-term IR with the ankle injury. The team said he’s going to miss “significant time,” which sounds like a high ankle sprain. If it is broken, then he would be declared out already.

Simmons and Bates will blend together, while Richie Grant must find a new role on the defense. He lost his spot to Hellams last season and ended up as the big nickel.

Abernathy developed into one of the team’s top gunners last season, and special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams likely will fight to keep him on the roster.

Locks: Jessie Bates III, Justin Simmons, Richie Grant and Hellams

Bubble: Micah Abernathy and Dane Cruikshank

Long shots: Tre Tarpley III, Lukas Denis and Josh Thompson

SPECIAL TEAMS

Locks: Kicker Younghoe Koo, punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Liam McCullough