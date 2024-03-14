Who will wear No. 8 for the Falcons? Negotiations are underway

“And, I do believe it’s bigger than Kyle,” Cousins said. “(We’ll see) how that all plays out, but he was funny about it. I said, I’ll write a check to whatever foundation. I’m not going to let you just give me the number. I want to make it worth your while. Make a donation, whatever needs to be done.”

The negotiations took a turn to the field by Pitts.

“He said, ‘I just want targets every game, you know, he said,” Cousins said. “He was joking. He kind of winked. So, I joked with him. I said ‘good answer, good answer.’”

So, the jersey drama will continue.

“We’ll see how it all plays out, but it might be bigger than us,” Cousins said.

Cousins was referring to what it would cost Pitts to buyout his unsold jerseys from Fanatics. Former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook considered a switch from 33 to 4 back in 2021, but decided against it because it would have costs, $1.5 million, according to ProFootballTalk.