Who will wear No. 8 for the Falcons? Negotiations are underway

2 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Apparently, new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and tight end Kyle Pitts are the midst of negotiations for jersey No. 8.

“I said I want to be a good teammate,” Cousins said Wednesday at his introductory press conference after signing as a free agent with the Falcons. “Number eight. That’s ultimately what I want to be. So, I said if it’s a number, you want to pivot from great? You let me know. I obviously have worn number eight since high school. If it’s a number, you’d like to keep great, no problem. I can find another number. So, I just want to be a good teammate.”

No decision has been made.

“And, I do believe it’s bigger than Kyle,” Cousins said. “(We’ll see) how that all plays out, but he was funny about it. I said, I’ll write a check to whatever foundation. I’m not going to let you just give me the number. I want to make it worth your while. Make a donation, whatever needs to be done.”

The negotiations took a turn to the field by Pitts.

“He said, ‘I just want targets every game, you know, he said,” Cousins said. “He was joking. He kind of winked. So, I joked with him. I said ‘good answer, good answer.’”

So, the jersey drama will continue.

“We’ll see how it all plays out, but it might be bigger than us,” Cousins said.

Cousins was referring to what it would cost Pitts to buyout his unsold jerseys from Fanatics. Former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook considered a switch from 33 to 4 back in 2021, but decided against it because it would have costs, $1.5 million, according to ProFootballTalk.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

