Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Cowboys

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks ahead to the next opponent -- the Dallas Cowboys.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) at the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at AT&T Stadium.

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox NFL – Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt Color Analysis: Greg Olsen Sideline: Pam Oliver

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SIRIUSXM – Atlanta Falcons (Sirius 138, XM 381). New Orleans Saints (Sirius 135, XM 232)

(Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Next four games

Falcons at Cowboys, 1 p.m. Sunday

Patriots at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

