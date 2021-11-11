Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Cowboys

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) at the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at AT&T Stadium.
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Fox NFL – Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt Color Analysis: Greg Olsen Sideline: Pam Oliver
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas starts at 11 a.m.
Satellite radio: SIRIUSXM – Atlanta Falcons (Sirius 138, XM 381). New Orleans Saints (Sirius 135, XM 232)
(Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.
Bye Week
Next four games
Falcons at Cowboys, 1 p.m. Sunday
Patriots at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
