Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Bills

Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bills are +163 in point differential, tops in #NFL. The Falcons are -122 (31st, Lions are lower at -127).

“We’re going to have to play really well when we go up there on the road in Buffalo,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.

To get ready for the game you can listen to The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast for preview of the matchup.

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox NFL – Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler Color Analysis: Mark Sanchez Sideline: Laura Okmin

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: Atlanta Falcons - (Sirius 99 XM 389). Buffalo Bills (Sirius 103, XM 234)

(Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

