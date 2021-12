In the 310th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter welcomes Falcons coach Arthur Smith, linebacker Deion Jones and Bills coach Sean McDermott to discuss the coming game, which will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Falcons must figure out how to score on the Bills’ No. 1-ranked defense and how to slow the dynamic quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.