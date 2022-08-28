What the Falcons said after the win over the Jaguars

RYAN NEUZIL, CENTER

On the play of the line: “It felt good out there. Getting a full game under the belt. Just playing ball with the guys. It felt really good out there.”

On the run game: “We were able to get the looks we wanted and take advantage of them. Just pounded the ball.”

On switching to center: “It’s been a little bit of a transition. Having guys like Drew (Dalman) and Henny (Matt Hennessy) in front of me really helped. Just giving me pointers. Then just getting constant reps at it and really improving on the small things.”

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Falcons' running back Caleb Huntley (42) rushes for a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL exhibition game against the Jacksonville, Jaguars on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Falcons' running back Caleb Huntley (42) rushes for a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL exhibition game against the Jacksonville, Jaguars on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

CALEB HUNTLEY, RUNING BACK

On how it went: “It went pretty good. The (offensive) line did their job and I just followed up.

On getting into the open field: “It felt good. Coach always tells us that if we keep going with the four yards, five yards, that the big ones will come. We have to be patient and keep letting it happen.”

On making the roster: “It’s just a waiting game for me. I’m just blessed to have this opportunity to be here. Whatever decision they make is going to be the best decisions. I know that God is going to work it out for me in the end.”

AVERY WILLIAMS, RUNNING BACK

On if Desmond Ridder could take over in a pinch for Marcus Mariota at QB: “Yes, anyone that we would put out there on the field are guys that we would trust. We put them to work, to prepare to play their best football.”

On if he saw Ridder grow: “100 percent. Every single player on this team has grown. Just from day one in camp, from OTAs to where we are now. There has been a huge jump in every single room.

The Bow Tie Chronicles