ajc logo
X

What the Falcons said after the win over the Jaguars

Falcons' linebacker Nathan Landman (55) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of the final exhibition game of the preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Atlanta Falcons won 28-12 over Jacksonville Jaguars. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons' linebacker Nathan Landman (55) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of the final exhibition game of the preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Atlanta Falcons won 28-12 over Jacksonville Jaguars. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Here’s are what the Falcons were talking about in the locker room after the 28-12 win over the Jaguars on Saturday:

ISAIAH OLIVER, CORNERBACK

On his return: “It felt pretty good, just getting out there and getting some plays. Some games are different than practice. Getting a couple of tackles, making that contact, it was good. I felt pretty good about how things went.”

On the mental hurdles after recovering from a major injury: “Just being able to go out there and not really thinking about it. Just playing football. Obviously, there are still some things to work on that you have to get through. It’s not the same exact thing right now. But it felt pretty good. I was happy with it.”

On wanting to get some action: “I feel much better. Then being able to be out there without the brace on that was really the next team. I feel pretty good about it. I’m much more confident now I would say. I’m happen with it.”

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Falcons

RYAN NEUZIL, CENTER

On the play of the line: “It felt good out there. Getting a full game under the belt. Just playing ball with the guys. It felt really good out there.”

On the run game: “We were able to get the looks we wanted and take advantage of them. Just pounded the ball.”

On switching to center: “It’s been a little bit of a transition. Having guys like Drew (Dalman) and Henny (Matt Hennessy) in front of me really helped. Just giving me pointers. Then just getting constant reps at it and really improving on the small things.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons' running back Caleb Huntley (42) rushes for a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL exhibition game against the Jacksonville, Jaguars on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons' running back Caleb Huntley (42) rushes for a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL exhibition game against the Jacksonville, Jaguars on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons' running back Caleb Huntley (42) rushes for a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL exhibition game against the Jacksonville, Jaguars on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CALEB HUNTLEY, RUNING BACK

On how it went: “It went pretty good. The (offensive) line did their job and I just followed up.

On getting into the open field: “It felt good. Coach always tells us that if we keep going with the four yards, five yards, that the big ones will come. We have to be patient and keep letting it happen.”

On making the roster: “It’s just a waiting game for me. I’m just blessed to have this opportunity to be here. Whatever decision they make is going to be the best decisions. I know that God is going to work it out for me in the end.”

AVERY WILLIAMS, RUNNING BACK

On if Desmond Ridder could take over in a pinch for Marcus Mariota at QB: “Yes, anyone that we would put out there on the field are guys that we would trust. We put them to work, to prepare to play their best football.”

On if he saw Ridder grow: “100 percent. Every single player on this team has grown. Just from day one in camp, from OTAs to where we are now. There has been a huge jump in every single room.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens diagnosed with mild concussion2h ago
Braves pitcher struck on forehead by line drive
20h ago
Friday night recap: Two No. 1 teams lose, but upsets are rare
20h ago
Oddball FedEx Cup format seems to kind of work
1h ago
Oddball FedEx Cup format seems to kind of work
1h ago
Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge injured, taken off on a cart
4h ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘We’ve got something to prove’
19m ago
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder: ‘I thought our offensive line did a great job’
27m ago
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder showed poise after early interception
28m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top