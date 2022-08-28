What the Falcons said after the win over the Jaguars

Here’s are what the Falcons were talking about in the locker room after the 28-12 win over the Jaguars on Saturday:
ISAIAH OLIVER, CORNERBACK
On his return: “It felt pretty good, just getting out there and getting some plays. Some games are different than practice. Getting a couple of tackles, making that contact, it was good. I felt pretty good about how things went.”
On the mental hurdles after recovering from a major injury: “Just being able to go out there and not really thinking about it. Just playing football. Obviously, there are still some things to work on that you have to get through. It’s not the same exact thing right now. But it felt pretty good. I was happy with it.”
On wanting to get some action: “I feel much better. Then being able to be out there without the brace on that was really the next team. I feel pretty good about it. I’m much more confident now I would say. I’m happen with it.”
RYAN NEUZIL, CENTER
On the play of the line: “It felt good out there. Getting a full game under the belt. Just playing ball with the guys. It felt really good out there.”
On the run game: “We were able to get the looks we wanted and take advantage of them. Just pounded the ball.”
On switching to center: “It’s been a little bit of a transition. Having guys like Drew (Dalman) and Henny (Matt Hennessy) in front of me really helped. Just giving me pointers. Then just getting constant reps at it and really improving on the small things.”
CALEB HUNTLEY, RUNING BACK
On how it went: “It went pretty good. The (offensive) line did their job and I just followed up.
On getting into the open field: “It felt good. Coach always tells us that if we keep going with the four yards, five yards, that the big ones will come. We have to be patient and keep letting it happen.”
On making the roster: “It’s just a waiting game for me. I’m just blessed to have this opportunity to be here. Whatever decision they make is going to be the best decisions. I know that God is going to work it out for me in the end.”
AVERY WILLIAMS, RUNNING BACK
On if Desmond Ridder could take over in a pinch for Marcus Mariota at QB: “Yes, anyone that we would put out there on the field are guys that we would trust. We put them to work, to prepare to play their best football.”
On if he saw Ridder grow: “100 percent. Every single player on this team has grown. Just from day one in camp, from OTAs to where we are now. There has been a huge jump in every single room.
