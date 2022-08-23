BreakingNews
DeKalb’s largest city decriminalizes an ounce or less of marijuana
ajc logo
X

What the Falcons had to say after the 24-16 loss

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) runs in a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) runs in a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Here’s what the Falcons were saying in the locker room after the 24-16 loss to the New York Jets on Monday at MetLife Stadium:

ExplorePhotos: Falcons look sharp early but falter late in loss to Jets

KYLE PITTS, TIGHT END

On his 52-yard catch: “It felt pretty good to start the game fast. We’ve got to fix the minor details for next week.”

On his move to get open: “Yeah, I just seen the way that he was back pedaling and my duck move was going to work.”

On his chemistry with Mariota: “Just the reps. Just more reps in-game and in practice against different people. The relationship is growing.”

On the joint practices with the Jets: “I definitely feel like we got some good work in against some great competitors. It’s just going to help us. We’re going to have another joint practice this week.”

On if he’s going to play more outside this year: “That’s a (question) for Coach Smith. That’s up to him.”

On the first-team scoring on three of four drives this exhibition season: “I do think that scoring is the definite No. 1 thing. Just taking each drive, trying to score. Convert on third down and keep the ball moving.”

On some goals vs. Jacksonville: “The same as every week. Just go out there and compete. Winning the week and then winning the game.”

FELEIPE FRANKS, QUARTERBACK/TIGHT END

On getting some action at QB: “It was good. It was fun. Obviously, I’ll start with myself, I’ve got to execute a little better at the end of the game. Just situational awareness and obviously punching the ball in when we get down to the goal line. You want to score points when you get down there. Overall, it was fun.”

On the final drive stalling at 5: “A couple of RPO plays. I think it was just communication, starting with myself and across the board. We weren’t on the same page with a couple of plays. It starts with me getting everybody on the same page. Just punching it in. No really big explanation. Just get the ball in the end zone.”

On facing Jacksonville: “I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to hitting somebody again. Getting out there and playing football. I love the game so anytime I step out of the field, I’m having fun. Really just trying to do my job and help out anyway that I can.”

OLAMIDE ZACCHEAUS, WIDE RECEIVER

On his TD grab: “I ran a good route and Marcus had time to throw the ball and he threw a great ball. It was a matter of everybody executing and doing their job and putting points on the board.”

On the first-team offense scoring 17 points over four drives this exhibition season: “Definitely (encouraging). That’s why we do what we do in the (exhibition) season to put points on the board in hopes that it translates into the regular season. Definitely encouraging and we’ve just have to keep building on it.”

On the joint practices: “Whenever you practice against a different team, especially at this point in the season. Just getting a different look. You’ve been going against your defense all of training camp and all of OTAs. You see new things. You get to learn about different looks and stuff like that. It’s been really good for us. It’s been good work for not just the offense, but the whole team. I’m sure the Jets feel the same.”

On facing Jacksonville: “Same thing. Different looks. Different schemes. Just really learning how to communicate and things like that. Like I said, not only as an offense, but as a team. Just looking forward to it. It’s going to be great work. I already know that it is.”

On the first-team offense putting up 10 points on three drives: “It’s encouraging. We have things that we still have to clean up, tighten up. Obviously, whenever we put points on the board it’s a good thing. We want to score touchdowns.”

On his view of Kyle Pitts’ 52-yard gain: “That’s Kyle being Kyle….it’s a team effort. The (offensive) line protecting. Everybody else running their routes and doing their job. Then Marcus throwing a good ball and then Kyle just being Kyle.”

On watching Mariota: “He’s a great leader. He communicates well. He’s very humble. That’s just one thing that I’ve really noticed about him.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Seeking mismatches, Georgia Tech looks to ‘giant’ E.J. Jenkins17h ago
Georgia Tech offensive linemen strike NIL deal with Hooters
16h ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘Sorry y’all had to sit through that second half’
37m ago
Bradley’s Buzz: What should the Braves do with Marcell Ozuna?
21h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: What should the Braves do with Marcell Ozuna?
21h ago
Bulldogs’ defense takes step forward in second preseason scrimmage
1h ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder: ‘I’ve got a couple of things to clean up myself’
28m ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘Sorry y’all had to sit through that second half’
37m ago
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder getting some tough coaching
1h ago
Featured
Police block 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Midtown Atlanta on Monday, August 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at...
12h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Jake Odorizzi bounces back, Michael Harris homers in Braves’ win
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top