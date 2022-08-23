What the Falcons had to say after the 24-16 loss

On the joint practices with the Jets: “I definitely feel like we got some good work in against some great competitors. It’s just going to help us. We’re going to have another joint practice this week.”

On if he’s going to play more outside this year: “That’s a (question) for Coach Smith. That’s up to him.”

On the first-team scoring on three of four drives this exhibition season: “I do think that scoring is the definite No. 1 thing. Just taking each drive, trying to score. Convert on third down and keep the ball moving.”

On some goals vs. Jacksonville: “The same as every week. Just go out there and compete. Winning the week and then winning the game.”

FELEIPE FRANKS, QUARTERBACK/TIGHT END

On getting some action at QB: “It was good. It was fun. Obviously, I’ll start with myself, I’ve got to execute a little better at the end of the game. Just situational awareness and obviously punching the ball in when we get down to the goal line. You want to score points when you get down there. Overall, it was fun.”

On the final drive stalling at 5: “A couple of RPO plays. I think it was just communication, starting with myself and across the board. We weren’t on the same page with a couple of plays. It starts with me getting everybody on the same page. Just punching it in. No really big explanation. Just get the ball in the end zone.”

On facing Jacksonville: “I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to hitting somebody again. Getting out there and playing football. I love the game so anytime I step out of the field, I’m having fun. Really just trying to do my job and help out anyway that I can.”

OLAMIDE ZACCHEAUS, WIDE RECEIVER

On his TD grab: “I ran a good route and Marcus had time to throw the ball and he threw a great ball. It was a matter of everybody executing and doing their job and putting points on the board.”

On the first-team offense scoring 17 points over four drives this exhibition season: “Definitely (encouraging). That’s why we do what we do in the (exhibition) season to put points on the board in hopes that it translates into the regular season. Definitely encouraging and we’ve just have to keep building on it.”

On the joint practices: “Whenever you practice against a different team, especially at this point in the season. Just getting a different look. You’ve been going against your defense all of training camp and all of OTAs. You see new things. You get to learn about different looks and stuff like that. It’s been really good for us. It’s been good work for not just the offense, but the whole team. I’m sure the Jets feel the same.”

On facing Jacksonville: “Same thing. Different looks. Different schemes. Just really learning how to communicate and things like that. Like I said, not only as an offense, but as a team. Just looking forward to it. It’s going to be great work. I already know that it is.”

On the first-team offense putting up 10 points on three drives: “It’s encouraging. We have things that we still have to clean up, tighten up. Obviously, whenever we put points on the board it’s a good thing. We want to score touchdowns.”

On his view of Kyle Pitts’ 52-yard gain: “That’s Kyle being Kyle….it’s a team effort. The (offensive) line protecting. Everybody else running their routes and doing their job. Then Marcus throwing a good ball and then Kyle just being Kyle.”

On watching Mariota: “He’s a great leader. He communicates well. He’s very humble. That’s just one thing that I’ve really noticed about him.”

