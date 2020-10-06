Matt Ryan: Team must ‘find a way to be better next week’

On being 0-4: “We have 12 games to go and six of them are in division, so we have some definite ground to make up. We got to find a way to make it up quick. You can’t feel sorry for yourself. We are in the position that we are in because of what we have done. We are also the people that can correct it. So that has to be the focus. We have to get a win next week. We have to find a way to get it done against a tough division opponent.”

On his block that helped RB Todd Gurley score: “At that point you have to find a way to make a play. I didn’t really expect it to come back my way, but when it did, I just tried to get run over slow.”

On what Atlanta needs to improve the most: “I think you have to look at your specific unit and what we can do better and I think the last two weeks, we haven’t been good enough on third downs. That has to be a big point of focus for us to extend drives and keep us on the field.”

On his own performance: “Not good enough; didn’t get the job done and ultimately that is all that matters.”

On whether this team can dig out of this hole: “I believe so. I have been around a long time. Times can be tough; that is for sure. I’ve gone through some of those in my career. I also know that momentum can happen quickly and the ability to rip off a few wins in a row is something that we are capable of doing. We have to get it started now and we have to find a way to get it done this week.”

On what Atlanta has done well this year: “There are definitely positives. It is never as good and it is never as bad. There are some good things that we have done and we have to accentuate those. As far as a grade, it is not passing. We haven’t been above the bar where we need to be.”

On the health of Atlanta’s secondary: “It is tough. You never want to see guys go down. It is hard because you know how much work those guys have put in and how hard they are going for it. That is part of it, and it has been a tough road for our secondary to stay healthy and keep guys out there. I feel for our guys. I hope they can all recover quickly and we can get them back out there.”

On coach Dan Quinn’s message to the team: “That the second quarter (of the season) can’t look like the first and we have to start to score fast and find a way to get it done this week. We have a short week; we need to get back, get some rest and find a way to be better next week.”

On having six division games remaining this season: “Half of our games remaining are in division and those always help you gain ground or create separation. We have to gain ground and we have to gain ground fast so hopefully we will be able to do that.”